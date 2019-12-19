Irish women's hockey team claim first prize of the night at Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards

The Irish women's hockey team capped a fantastic year by winning Magic Moment at the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards at Croke Park.

The Girls in Green were on the podium last year too at the annual event, winning Team of the Year after their exploits at the World Cup, where they reached the final.

This time around, Sean Dancer's side were honoured for their dramatic playoff win over Canada to book a place at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Roisin Upton's sudden-death penalty sealed victory moments after goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran pulled off a heroic shootout save.

The Magic Moment award was the first prize of the night to be handed out, followed by legendary Irish runner Eamonn Coghlan's induction into the Hall of Fame.