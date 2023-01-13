Paul McGrath is presented with the Hall of Fame award for 2023 by Irish Independent's Vincent Hogan

Irish legend Paul McGrath has been inducted into the Irish Independent Hall of Fame.

The wonder with McGrath is that he extracted as much out of his career as he did, given his persistent knee and alcohol problems. Loved by Irish sports followers everywhere, he hit a peak when he won PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 1993 while playing for Aston Villa and delivered that most memorably defiant performance against Italy in Giants Stadium at the 1994 World Cup.

Capped 83 times for his country, McGrath accepted the award from the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan and gave his verdict ahead of Stephen Kenny and Ireland’s Euro 2024 campaign.

"I think they are getting a little better. They are gelling together and working hard”, said McGrath. "I still think they are going to find it tough against the French and of course the Dutch, But Ireland are showing signs of improvement and I am keeping everything crossed that the boys might shock a few people.”

In a glitzy dinner at the Croke Park Hotel, McGrath was the first award winner of the night.

