Here are your nominations for the Irish Independent Young Sportstar of the Year

But that is exactly what Clifford has managed. And after producing an All Star winning season in his debut year in 2018, there was no sign of 'difficult second season syndrome' for the Fossa youngster this time around.

It’s rare that young players come into senior football carrying the levels of expectation that David Clifford has. It’s even more rare that they live up to the hype.

He was to the fore as Kerry brought Dublin to a replay in the All-Ireland final, kicking seven points across the two games to win a second consecutive All Star and underline his status as one of the brightest talents in the game.

And while he missed out on a first All Ireland medal, there was consolation as he helped East Kerry to a first county championship title in 20 years, hitting 1-3 as Dr Crokes were beaten.

AARON CONNOLLY

(Soccer)

It's been an incredible year for Aaron Connolly, the Galway teenager, who was the top scorer at Premier League 2 level before a loan move to Luton was marred by injury. In the summer, Connolly told new Brighton boss Graham Potter that he wanted to fight for a first team opportunity and the manager saw enough in the striker to give him that chance. He scored in the EFL Cup in August, made a Premier League debut away to Manchester City in September and then jumped into another stratosphere by bagging a brace against Spurs on the occasion of his first league start in October and retaining his place in the side thereafter. Mick McCarthy duly promoted the Mervue United product from the U-21 squad to the senior side and the skilful and speedy goal poacher looks set to be around for the long haul.

LARA GILLESPIE

(Cycling)

Lara Gillespie got her Leaving Cert results at the velodrome in Frankfurt in August but the Wicklow racer is used to getting results on the track by now. The 18-year-old cyclist has won a gold and four silver medals over the last two European Junior Track Championships but her bronze in the individual pursuit in Germany was the first time an Irish rider had stepped onto the podium at the Junior Track World Championships.

Gillespie has shown she is a rider for all seasons with victory at the elite cyclocross national championship in January while also taking silver at the national junior road race championships in June. The Orwell Wheelers rider has continued her remarkable run of success by seamlessly stepping into the senior team pursuit line-up that set a national record at the recent World Cup event in Minsk.

ADRIAN MULLEN

(Hurling)

After a glittering underage career and his dazzling exploits with Ballyhale Shamrocks on their way to All-Ireland club success on St Patrick's Day, much was expected of Adrian Mullen this year as he started out on his Kilkenny senior career and he didn't disappoint.

Hot on the heels of collecting the Club Player of the Year award, Mullen was parachuted into the Kilkenny senior fold by Brian Cody and gave some astonishing attacking displays once he found his feet at the highest level.

His championship performances against Wexford (twice), Cork and Limerick had his name on everyone's lips and while Kilkenny didn't walk away with Liam MacCarthy this season after falling to Tipperary in the decider, Mullen's star soared high in his debut season.

Already crowned Young Hurler of the Year, Mullen looks set for a long and fruitful career with the Cats.

KATE O’CONNOR

(Athletics)

Boldly going where no Irish athlete had gone, Kate O’Connor’s silver medal at the European U-20 Championships in Boras, Sweden was one giant leap forward for Irish athletics. No Irish multi-eventer had ever won a medal at a major championships but the 18-year-old from Dundalk changed that. She smashed the Irish U-20, U-23 and senior heptathlon record, racking up 6093 points for the seven events: 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.

The highlight was a whopping 52.92m javelin throw to put her into medal contention, and O’Connor fought with every fibre of her being in the concluding 800m to earn her right to stand on the podium, beaming with pride. The following month set off on scholarship to the University of Texas but she has since relocated to Sheffield, where she is guided by Toni Minichiello, the long-time coach to 2012 Olympic champion Jessica Ennis.

RHYS McCLENAGHAN

Few stars of Irish sport speak with such calm, composed confidence as Rhys McClenaghan. The 20-year-old from Newtownards is one of the world’s best gymnasts, a trailblazer who over the past two years has carried his sport deep into the public consciousness.

Every bold prediction of his is backed up by a performance, every brag about his ability borne out through his brilliance. Having undergone shoulder surgery last November, he bounced back to form over the summer before making history for Irish gymnastics in October, winning his nation its first ever medal at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Edged into third by all-time greats Max Whitlock and Lee Chih-Kai, McClenaghan’s brilliant bronze also secured his spot at the 2020 Olympics. He will go to Tokyo as one of Ireland’s best medal chances, one who is unafraid to admit that he is striving for perfection. A star who looks all set to go supernova.

SCOTT PENNY

(Rugby)

The 20-year old was an ever-present in the Ireland U-20s team, who won just a second Grand Slam in the country's history back in March.

The abrasive openside flanker was a constant threat at the breakdown and scored two tries, which enhanced his reputation as one of the most exciting young players coming through.

Leinster had already seen enough of his quality before that, as they handed Penny his debut at the age of 19, and he capped it off by scoring a try against the Ospreys last November.

A shoulder injury unfortunately ruled him out of the Junior World Cup, but the former St Michael's College student has bounced back well and since being promoted to a full professional contract this season, has regularly featured for Leinster in the PRO14.

Penny has a very bright future ahead of him and is a certain senior Ireland international lying in wait.