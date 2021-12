Here are the nominees for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year

Another year of sport has almost come to an end and we will soon crown the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year for 2021.

Here are the nominees for the prestigious award, which was won by cyclist Sam Bennett in 2020.

JANUARY

January 8: Jack Carty (Rugby)

January 15: Tadhg Beirne (Rugby)

January 22: Ronan McNally (Racing)

January 29: Jack Kennedy (Racing)

FEBRUARY

February 5: Jamie McGrath (Soccer)

February 12: Willie Mullins (Racing)

February 19: Nadia Power (Athletics)

February 26: Jordan Brown (Snooker), Mark English (Athletics), Síofra Clérigh Büttner (Athletics)

MARCH

March 5: Bertram Allen (Equestrian)

March 12: Sam Bennett (Cycling)

March 19: Rachael Blackmore (Racing)

March 26: Robbie Henshaw (Rugby), Henry de Bromhead (Racing)

APRIL

April 2: David Egan (Racing), Adam Foley (Soccer)

April 9: Ricky Doyle (Racing)

April 16: Rachael Blackmore (Racing), Fintan McCarthy (Rowing), Paul O’Donovan (Rowing)

April 23: Leona Maguire (Golf)

April 30: Willie Mullins (Racing)

MAY

May 7: Katie Taylor (Boxing), Dylan Watts (Soccer)

May 14: Ciaran Clarke (Hurling)

May 21: David Clifford (Gaelic football)

May 28: Rory Cleary (Racing), Dan Martin (Cycling)

JUNE

June 4: David Tubridy (Gaelic football)

June 11: Kellie Harrington (Boxing)

June 18: Jack McCarron (Gaelic football)

June 25: Ireland Sevens (Rugby)

JULY

July 2: Mark English (Athletics), Hannah Tyrrell (Ladies football)

July 9: Alan Nolan (Hurling)

July 16: Andy Balbirnie (Cricket)

July 23: Séamus Power (Golf), Rhasidat Adeleke (Athletics)

July 28: Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty (Rowing)

AUGUST

August 6: Kellie Harrington (Boxing)

August 13: Kellie Harrington (Boxing)

August 20: Lee Keegan (Gaelic football), John Carroll (Basketball)

August 27: Cian Lynch (Hurling), Ellen Keane (Para swimming)

SEPTEMBER

September 3: Conor Meyler (Gaelic football), Katie-George Dunleavy, Eve McCrystal (Para cycling)

September 10: Leona Maguire (Golf), Vikki Wall (Ladies football), Gavin Bazunu (Soccer)

September 17: Niall Morgan (Gaelic football), Ailish O’Reilly (Camogie)

September 24: Louise Quinn (Soccer), Kevin Foley (Hurling)

OCTOBER

October 1: Pat Hoban (Soccer), Ryan Mullen (Cycling)

October 8: Dessie Hutchinson (Hurling), Irish women’s pursuit team (Cycling)

October 15: Callum Robinson (Soccer), Amy Hunter (Cricket), Colin Keane (Racing)

October 22: Mark Allen (Snooker)

October 29: Denise O’Sullivan (Soccer)

NOVEMBER

November 5: Danny Mandroiu (Soccer)

November 12: Eamonn Callaghan (Football), Finn Lynch (Sailing)

November 19: Caelan Doris (Rugby)

November 26: Ellen Molloy (Soccer), John McGrath (Gaelic football)

To vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year, click here.