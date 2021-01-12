Have your say: Who was your Sportstar of the year from 2020?

2020 was a year unlike any other but the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards will still crown the top performers from an unprecedented 12 months.

Here is a list of nominees for Sportstar of the Year (made up of Sportstar of the Week winners).

2020 SPORTSTAR OF THE WEEK WINNERS

JANUARY

Will Connors (Rugby)

Brendan Maher (Hurling)

Adam Idah (Soccer)

Paul Stirling (Cricket)

TJ Reid (Hurling)

Kieran Fitzgerald (Gaelic football), Rebecca Nagle (Basketball)

Lorcan Murphy (Basketball)

FEBRUARY

Rachael Blackmore (Racing)

Graeme McDowell (Golf)

Andrew Conway (Rugby)

Shane Conway (Hurling)

Brian Murphy (Soccer)

Graeme Burke (Soccer)

MARCH

Orlaith and Siobhán McGrath (Camogie)

Barry Geraghty (Racing)

Paul Townend (Racing)

AUGUST

Paul Stirling (Cricket)

Andy Balbirnie (Cricket)

Ricardo Dinanga (Soccer)

Ciara Mageean (Athletics)

Katie Taylor (Boxing)

Ross Banville (Hurling)

SEPTEMBER

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Kevin Mahony (Hurling)

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Garry Ringrose (Rugby)

Sam Bennett (Cycling)

Bryan McLoughney (Hurling)

OCTOBER

David Clifford (Gaelic football)

Dean Rock (Gaelic football)

Joey Sheridan (Racing)

Gary Rogers (Soccer)

Sanita Puspure (Rowing)

Dan Martin (Cycling)

Katelynn Phelan (Boxing)

NOVEMBER

Raymond Galligan (Gaelic football), Joseph O’Brien (Racing)

Mark Keane (Gaelic football)

Tony Kelly (Hurling)

Conor Sweeney, Thomas Galligan (Gaelic football)

DECEMBER

Caoimhín Kelleher (Soccer)

Stephen Bennett (Hurling)

Cillian O’Connor (Gaelic football)

David McMillan (Soccer)

Denise Gaule (Camogie)

Gearóid Hegarty (Hurling)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Gaelic football), Jennifer Dunne (Ladies football)

