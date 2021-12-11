Fantastic Forrester, Keane edge and Kellie's Gold: What was your moment of 2021?

Chris Forrester of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's goal during the FAI Cup final against Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

MAGIC MOMENT

1 Chris Forrister's goal for St Patrick's Athletic against Bohemians in the FAI Cup final.

2 Ellen Keane's gold-medal swim in the SB8 100m breaststroke at the Paralympics in Tokyo.

3 Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan winning the gold medal in the rowing lightweight double sculls at the Tokyo Olympics

4 Kellie Harrington claiming the women's lightweight gold medal gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

5 Kyle Hayes' goal for Limerick against Tipperary in Munster SHC final.

6 Leona Maguire's 5 and 4 singles victory over Jennifer Kupcho in the Solheim Cup.

7 Rachael Blackmore riding Rachael Minella Times to victory in the Aintree Grand National.