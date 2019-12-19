Dublin claim Irish Independent Team of the Year award as Rhys McClenaghan takes home Young Sportstar honour

Dublin's five in-a-row history-makers have capped their iconic achievement by winning the Team of the Year prize at the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year awards at Croke Park.

Jim Gavin's side become the first senior team in either Gaelic football or hurling to win five consecutive All-Ireland titles, with Dublin beating out the Dublin ladies footballers, Dundalk FC, the Irish women's hockey team, the Ireland U-20 rugby team, the Tipperary hurlers, the Galway camogie team and team Tiger Roll to claim the prize.

Dublin beat Kerry in a dramatic All-Ireland final replay en route to lifting the Sam Maguire in 2019. The sides finished level on 1-16 apiece after an eventful drawn game, with Dean Rock kicking a late equaliser in a match that saw Jonny Cooper get sent off in the first half.

The Boys in Blue were too good for the Kingdom in the replay, with a goal moments into the second half from Eoin Murchan proving decisive.

Elsewhere, Down gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won the Young Sportstar of the Year prize off the back of his fantastic bronze medal in the pommel horse at the world championships. McClenaghan beat out David Clifford (GAA), Aaron Connolly (soccer), Lara Gillespie (cycling), Adrian Mullen (hurling), Kate O'Connor (athletics) and Scott Penny (rugby).