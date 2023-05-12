Sports News in 90 Seconds - 12th May
Today's sports news in 90 seconds.
Latest Sport
Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish
Dundalk go fourth after snatching late victory against nine-man Cork City
Lesson for Students as Shamrock Rovers go top of table
Ryan Graydon shines as Derry keep up their Gypsy curse
Galway claim Leinster Minor Hurling title at first time of asking with resounding win over Kilkenny
Harry Tector hits Bangladesh for six but Ireland come up just short
Rory Gallagher steps back as manager of Derry senior footballers
Galway survive late Leitrim comeback to maintain winning Connacht MFC streak
Late Thomas Tuffy point secures draw for Mayo against Sligo in Connacht MFC
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann not a contender for Tottenham job
Top Stories
Ask an expert: ‘I want to defy my father's will and give half the house to my brother’
Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in
Wexford GAA mentor jailed for six months for assault on referee
Irish Times removes article suggesting fake tan is racist amid suggestion it was AI generated
