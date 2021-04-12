Sports events to get green light as elite athletes set for exemption from mandatory hotel quarantine

Leinster's Robbie Henshaw and Jack Conan celebrate their European Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, Exeter. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

Ireland’s Six Nations clash with France in Donnybrook is set to get the green light with the news elite athletes are to be given an exemption from mandatory hotel quarantine.

It is an exemption which will also allow Leinster to travel to La Rochelle to play their Champions Cup semi-final later this month.

And Irish Open organisers will also welcome the proposed easing of restrictions, removing fears that overseas competitors would spurn the event to the quarantine measures.

France is being added to the government’s list of countries from where visitors to Ireland must quarantine in a hotel for at least 10 days upon arrival, a change is due to come into effect at 4am this Thursday, April 15.

This had immediately cast a cloud over a series of international sporting events, chiefly involving rugby and golf.

Elite sportspeople were exempt from quarantine from home rules but not from the newly-installed quarantine in hotels.

The government will work closely with the relevant bodies to ensure that adequate infection control measures are implemented in order to minimise the risk of transmitting variants.

Online Editors