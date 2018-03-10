Social media reaction to Ireland’s NatWest 6 Nations title win
Ireland were crowned champions after beating Scotland and seeing England lose to France.
President Michael D Higgins led the congratulations as Ireland wrapped up the NatWest 6 Nations title with a game to spare after they beat Scotland and England lost to France.
In a statement on Twitter, Higgins wrote: “As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish senior rugby team on winning the Six Nations Championship. I want to pay tribute to the players’ resilience, skill and commitment.”
Here, Press Association Sport rounds up the best of the social media reaction.
Statement by President Michael D. Higgins on Ireland's win in the #6Nations championships. pic.twitter.com/75tg9YEd3j— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 10, 2018
A lot done. More to do. #NatWest6Nations 2018 We’ll hold off for now... #TeamOfUs #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/i0t9lkN4nL— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 10, 2018
Well done @IrishRugby. What an achievement with a game to go and @JohnnySexton ‘s drop goal in Rd 1 deserves to be a Grand Slam moment. Up and at ‘em boys.🇮🇪🇮🇪— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) March 10, 2018
Congratulations @IrishRugby 🏆— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 10, 2018
See you next week at Twickenham... pic.twitter.com/61ZAJbSSpG
Congratulations to Ireland - deserved title winners of the 6 Nations.— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 10, 2018
#6NATIONS CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/pn5w8UbD1p— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) March 10, 2018
Six Nations Champions!— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 10, 2018
Ireland have won the 2018 Six Nations Championship with a game to spare! #SUFTUM #ShoulderToShoulder pic.twitter.com/OLoH5wwlI2
Brilliant season, well deserved triumph!— Italrugby (@Federugby) March 10, 2018
Congratulations @IrishRugby on winning 2018 #6Nations Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UxcG2SdXu0
Six Nations Champions with a game to spare, an incredible achievement! Well done to everyone involved with @IrishRugby, you’ve done the country proud! 🏆🇮🇪 #COYBIG #ShoulderToShoulder— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 10, 2018
Away wins like gold dust in the 6 Nations.....Sexton drop goal in the first week defining moment...congrats @IrishRugby— Martyn Williams (@martynewilliams) March 10, 2018
Press Association