Sport

Sunday 11 March 2018

Social media reaction to Ireland’s NatWest 6 Nations title win

Ireland were crowned champions after beating Scotland and seeing England lose to France.

Ireland are Six Nations champions
Ireland are Six Nations champions

By Press Association Sport staff

President Michael D Higgins led the congratulations as Ireland wrapped up the NatWest 6 Nations title with a game to spare after they beat Scotland and England lost to France.

In a statement on Twitter, Higgins wrote: “As President of Ireland, may I congratulate the Irish senior rugby team on winning the Six Nations Championship. I want to pay tribute to the players’ resilience, skill and commitment.”

Here, Press Association Sport rounds up the best of the social media reaction.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport