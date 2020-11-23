Zlatan inspires Milan as Barca drop to 12th

Almost a decade since their last title win, and after a somewhat typical sixth-place finish in last season's competition, AC Milan are now unbeaten in eight games and on top of Serie A, thanks in no small part to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 39-year-old had the Rossoneri ahead after 20 minutes away to 10-man Napoli with a thumping header from full-back Theo Hernandez's cross before adding a second on 54 minutes.

They held out their lead to secure a 3-1 win that puts them four points ahead of nine-in-a-row champions Juventus, who despite also being unbeaten have drawn four of their eight games as opposed to Milan's two ties.

In La Liga, surprise leaders Real Sociedad also received help from a Swede as they eventually edged out Cadiz 1-0 away yesterday to earn a sixth straight league win.

Sweden forward Alexander Isak gave the dominant visitors the lead midway through the second half, rising highest at the far post to head in a cross from Adnan Januzaj.

The victory kept Sociedad top of the standings and took them on to 23 points after 10 games, three ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid but having played two games more.

Atletico Madrid made their title ambitions by pulling off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade.

Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca 'keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

Belgian winger Carrasco broke the deadlock at the end of the first half, pulling off a classy backheel to knock the ball through the legs of Ter Stegen and keep his composure in front of goal after the German had charged out of his area.

Lionel Messi had a match to forget, creating very little danger and appearing hesitant in front of goal, and Barca's former Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann missed the target in each half unmarked. Barca are now 12th in the table.

Atletico's chances were boosted by Real Madrid's failure to beat Villareal, Los Blancos dropping to fourth after a 1-1 draw.

Indo Sport