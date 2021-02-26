Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to Old Trafford as Manchester United draw AC Milan in Europa League

Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiacos so will return to the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus, which hosted Thursday’s round of 32 second leg against Benfica due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have been drawn against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Rangers’ reward for beating Antwerp is a clash against Slavia Prague, who shocked high-flying Leicester in the last 32.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is returning to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn against AC Milan in the Europa League.

The round of 16 ties were drawn at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

United will take on Serie A title challengers Milan in arguably the tie of the round, with Ibrahimovic facing the club he played for between 2016 and 2018.

Read More

Online Editors