Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his side's first goal in the Europa League win over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last week. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said in a statement on Thursday.

Milan said that the Swede would miss the Europa League match against Bodo later on Thursday.

"Having informed the relevant health authorities, the player was promptly placed in quarantine at home," it said.

Ibrahimovic starred in Milan's Europa League victory over Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium last Thursday, scoring in the 2-0 win for the Italian club.

Online Editors