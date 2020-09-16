Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirmed in AC Milan squad for Rovers clash

AC Milan have confirmed that veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be in Dublin for Thursday's Europa League battle with Shamrock Rovers.

The Italian giants have named their 20-man squad for the trip to Tallaght Stadium and while there are some omissions due to injury, suspension and non-selection, Ibrahimovic is included, his third time to play in Dublin after previous trips, in 2006 and 2013, with the Swedish national team.

Ante Rebic is suspended and Rafael Leão is in Covid-related quarantine while established players like captain Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio and Brazilian international Lucas Paquetá do not travel.

AC Milan squad (v Shamrock Rovers)

Goalkeepers: Antonio Donnarumma, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ciprian Tătărușanu.

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Léo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjær, Diego Laxalt.

Midfielders: Ismaël Bennacer, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Brahim Díaz, Franck Kessié, Rade Krunić, Alexis Saelemaekers, Sandro Tonali.

Forwards: Samu Castillejo, Lorenzo Colombo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Daniel Maldini.

Online Editors