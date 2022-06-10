Zinedine Zidane to be named PSG coach say French reports

Zinedine Zidane is reported to be taking over as PSG coach next season. Photo: Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 has reported today. PSG were not immediately available for comment.

French radio station RMC later today said that Zidane and PSG were "close to finding an agreement", also without citing any source.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.