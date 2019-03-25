Zinedine Zidane addresses Liverpool interest in Marco Asensio amid talk of summer exit

Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Marco Asensio will be staying put at Real Madrid despite talk of a summer exit.

Having struggled in recent times to cement a place in Madrid’s starting XI, the Spaniard has subsequently found himself linked to a number of European clubs, including Liverpool.

But after returning to the Bernabeu to take charge, Zidane has thrown his full support behind the 23-year-old.

The Frenchman told Marca: “I have spoken to him and told him that he will be fundamental to the team. And I want him here with us.”

This follows reports that Real Madrid chiefs were open to the idea of selling Asensio in order to free up funds to sign other targets.

But with Zidane back at Madrid, things are already looking up for the youngster.

Zidane took charge of his first match as boss for a second time last Sunday, beating Celta Vigo 2-0 in which Asensio played the full 90 minutes.

Asensio has already won two Champions League trophies at Real Madrid – both of which came under Zidane.

Online Editors