THE Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into unusual betting patterns around a second match tonight.

'Zero tolerance policy on match fixing' - FAI launch probe into unusual betting patterns around second game

The association announced that they are probing wagers being placed on the recent FAI Cup game between Sligo Rovers v Limerick FC on August 24.

This follows a separate ongoing investigation into the First Division fixture between Shelbourne and Limerick in April.

An FAI statement said that "both investigations were launched following the receipt of reports from UEFA to the FAI concerning unusual betting patterns around the two games."

An FAI spokesperson said they have a "zero tolerance policy on match fixing".

They said: "We have acted on the back of the UEFA report into two Limerick games, against Shelbourne in April and Sligo Rovers last month, and our investigations are ongoing.

"We are committed to a zero tolerance policy on match fixing in conjunction with UEFA. The FAI, as stated earlier, is also aware of a Garda investigation into match fixing."

