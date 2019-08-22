Your weekend live TV soccer guide
Here's your full rundown on this week's cross-channel soccer action...
Friday August 23
Bundesliga: FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund, 7.0pm, BT Sport 1
Premier League: Aston Villa v Everton, 8.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
Saturday August 24
Sky Bet Championship: Derby County v West Brom, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football
Premier League: Norwich City v Chelsea, 12.30pm, BT Sport 1
Premier League: Manchester Utd v Crystal Palace, 3.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland)
English National League: Torquay United v Aldershot Town, 5.20pm BT Sport 1
Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
German Bundesliga: Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich, 5.30pm BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate
Sunday August 25
MLS: Philadelphia Union v DC United, 12.30am, Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Football
Sky Bet Championship: Swansea City v Birmingham City, 12.0pm, Sky Sports Football
Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Rangers, 12.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate
Premier League: Bournemouth v Man City, 2.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
Ligue 1: Monaco v Nimes, 2.0pm, BT Sport 3
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2.30pm BT Sport 1
Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Rennes, 4.0pm, BT Sport 3
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg, 5.0pm, BT Sport 1
Ligue 1: PSG v Toulouse, 8.0pm, BT Sport 1
La Liga: Barcelona v Real Betis, 8.0pm, ITV4
Monday August 26
MLS: Los Angeles FC v LA Galaxy, 3.30am, Sky Sports Football
Bundesliga 2: St Pauli v Holstein Kiel, 7.30pm, BT Sport 3
English National League: Solihull Moors v Eastleigh, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1
Online Editors
