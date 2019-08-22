Sport Soccer

Thursday 22 August 2019

Your weekend live TV soccer guide

Arsenal travel to face Liverpool in Premier League action on Saturday evening
Here's your full rundown on this week's cross-channel soccer action...

Friday August 23

Bundesliga: FC Cologne v Borussia Dortmund, 7.0pm, BT Sport 1

Premier League: Aston Villa v Everton, 8.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

 

Saturday August 24

Sky Bet Championship: Derby County v West Brom, 12.30pm, Sky Sports Football

Premier League: Norwich City v Chelsea, 12.30pm, BT Sport 1

Premier League: Manchester Utd v Crystal Palace, 3.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League (Ireland)

English National League: Torquay United v Aldershot Town, 5.20pm BT Sport 1

Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, 5.30pm Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

German Bundesliga: Schalke 04 v Bayern Munich, 5.30pm BT Sport 3 / BT Sport Ultimate

 

Sunday August 25

MLS: Philadelphia Union v DC United, 12.30am, Sky Sports Mix / Sky Sports Football

Sky Bet Championship: Swansea City v Birmingham City, 12.0pm, Sky Sports Football

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Rangers, 12.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Premier League: Bournemouth v Man City, 2.0pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Ligue 1: Monaco v Nimes, 2.0pm, BT Sport 3

Bundesliga:  RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, 2.30pm BT Sport 1

Ligue 1: Strasbourg v Rennes, 4.0pm, BT Sport 3

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United, 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg, 5.0pm, BT Sport 1

Ligue 1: PSG v Toulouse, 8.0pm, BT Sport 1

La Liga: Barcelona v Real Betis, 8.0pm, ITV4

 

Monday August 26

MLS: Los Angeles FC v LA Galaxy, 3.30am, Sky Sports Football

Bundesliga 2: St Pauli v Holstein Kiel, 7.30pm, BT Sport 3

English National League: Solihull Moors v Eastleigh, 7.45pm, BT Sport 1

