Your complete TV guide for a bumper weekend of sport

The easing of restrictions countrywide has led to the return of sport for many in a welcome boost and there’s no shortage of live action on the box this weekend yet again.

Gaelic football stole the show two weeks ago when Tipperary and Cavan secured fairy tale provincial crown. Their cards are marked now though and this weekend, they take to the field again against Mayo and Dublin respectively, seeking a place in the All-Ireland Final.

The North London Derby is the highlight of the weekend’s soccer action as Tottenham host Arsenal, while Ireland conclude their Autumn Nations Cup campaign against Scotland, with high-quality Ladies football, horse racing and golf ensuring you won’t have a minute to spare this weekend.

Here’s your full guide to the weekend’s sport on TV.

Friday

6.30am: It’s an early start on Friday morning as the European Tour heads for Dubai with the end of season DP World Tour Championship scheduled their next week. For now though, you can get stuck into day three action from the Golf in Dubai Championship on Sky Sports Golf.

11am: South Africa host England in the first of three ODIs in Cape Town. This series forms part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and is available on Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: It’s quarter-final day in the UK Snooker Championship. BBC One will have live coverage as the first two pairings get under way.

1.30pm: The National Hunt season is really hotting up now with big meets in Sandown and Punchestown this weekend and Virgin Media One will have coverage from Sandown on Friday, as well as three races from Exeter.

1.30pm: Sky Sports F1 has coverage from the opening practice session ahead of the Sakhir Grand Prix held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

7pm: The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the Mayakoba Golf Classic from the El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen. Day two action is on Sky Sports Golf.

7pm: Fight Night comes from the SSE Arena in London on Sky Sports Main Event as Billy Joe Saunders takes on Martin Murray in a WBO super-middleweight title fight. Plus, James Tennyson fights Josh O'Reilly.

7pm: BT Sport 1 has live coverage in the Gallagher Premiership from Ashton Gate where Bristol welcome Northampton Saints (kick-off 7.45pm).

7.20pm: Connacht have been having a rotten run of things in the PRO14 with three postponements in recent weeks due to positive Covid-19 cases in their opponents’ ranks, but will get the chance to face Benetton at the Sportsground as they look to make up ground on the conference leaders (kick-off 7.35pm).

Saturday

6.30am: European Tour golf continues from Dubai early Saturday morning with the final round live on Sky Sports Golf.

8.15am: The 2020 Tri-Nations Rugby series comes to an end as Australia and Argentina meet at Bankwest Stadium, Sydney. These sides drew 15-15 in their previous meeting. Coverage takes place on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 8.45am).

11.30am: Burnley and Everton meet in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League on BT Sport 1, with the Toffees looking to regain their early-season form, while Burnley are desperate for points to haul themselves out of the bottom three (kick-off 12.30pm).

12pm: Sky Bet Championship football comes from the Madejski Stadium where Reading host Nottingham Forest on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 12.30pm).

1.15pm: The Tingle Creek Chase is the highlight of Saturday’s racing at Sandown as Altior makes his season bow. You can watch it live on Virgin Media One, with featured races from Aintree also to be aired.

1.15pm: BBC One has final four action from the UK Snooker Championship, with the action continuing on BBC Two from 4.30pm.

1.30pm: Ireland conclude their Autumn Nations Cup campaign at home to Scotland in the 3rd/4th place decider. It’s Head Coach Andy Farrell’s final game before the 2021 Six Nations and it’s on RTE 2 (kick-off 2.15pm).

2.45pm: Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad in the Premier League, looking to make the jump inside the top 10, while Fulham, for their part, sit just above the relegation places. It’s live on BT Sport 1 with kick-off at 3pm.

3.45pm: Live coverage of the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies football Final between Fermanagh and Wicklow on TG4 (throw-in 4pm)

4pm: Drivers compete to get themselves in pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix in the qualifying session on Sky Sports F1.

4.45pm: It’s 1920 all over again in the All-Ireland football championship semi-finals this weekend. First up is six-in-a-row chasing Dublin and Ulster champions Cavan for a place in the All-Ireland Final on December 19. The game throws-in at 5.30pm and is live on RTE 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

5pm: Fans make their long-awaited return to Premier League football as West Ham United welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United to the London Stadium on Sky Sports Main Event. Kick-off is at 5.30pm.

5.15pm: In the game of the weekend in the Budesliga, Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena. You can catch it on BT Sport 1 (kick-off 5.30pm).

6pm: Live LPGA Tour golf comes from Texas this week and day three of the Volunteers of America Classic on Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in College Football action on Sky Sports NFL against Syracuse.

7.45pm: Saturday Night Football continues on Sky Sports Main Event from Stamford Bridge where Frank Lampard’s Chelsea welcome Leeds United (kick-off 8pm).

Sunday

3am: UFC Fight Night on BT Sport 1 is headlined by Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori in the middleweight division.

7.30am: South Africa and England face-off in their second of three ODI’s on Sky Sports Main Event.

10am: As if one European Tour event wasn’t enough this weekend. Sky Sports Golf has coverage of the final round of the South Africa Open at Sun City.

11am: Sunday’s lunchtime game in the Scottish Premiership sees Steven Gerrard’s Rangers travel to face Ross County on Sky Sports Football (kick-off 12pm).

11.30am: Struggling West Bromwich Albion welcome Crystal Palace to The Hawthorns in the first match of a big Sunday of Premier League football on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 12pm).

1pm: With Dublin already waiting in the final, Cork and Galway meet to determine who will join them in the Senior All-Ireland Ladies football Final in Parnell Park on TG4 (throw-in 1.30pm).

1pm: ITV 4 is the place to keep up to date with all the day’s horse racing, with live action coming from both sides of the pond in Cork, Punchestown, Kelso and Huntingdon.

1pm: It’s the opening session of the UK Snooker Championship Final and it’s live on BBC Two.

2pm: Next up on Super Sunday is the meeting between opposite ends of the table Sheffield United and Leicester City from Bramall Lane on Sky Sports Main Event (kick-off 2.15pm).

2.45pm: In the second of the weekend’s All-Ireland football semi-finals, Mayo look to get back to the decider for the first time since 2017 when they meet Munster champions Tipperary. Throw-in is at 3.30pm on RTE 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

4pm: It’s early doors in the Gallagher Premiership with Gloucester and Harlequins facing off at Kingsholm in search of their second win of the campaign as they look to climb up towards the top of the pile (kick-off 4.15pm).

4.15pm: What a game to round off the day’s action in the Premier League. It’s the North London Derby, Tottenham vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Main Event from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (kick-off 4.30pm).

5pm: It’s week 13 in the NFL and Sky Sports NFL has live coverage of the Cleveland Browns versus the Tennessee Titans.

5.05pm: It’s Grand Prix day in Sakhir. You can see how the race unfolds on Sky Sports F1.

6pm: The FAI Cup Final is down for decision at the Aviva Stadium as recently crowned league champions Shamrock Rovers look to complete the double against Dundalk. It’s live on RTE 2 with kick-off at 6.40pm.

6pm: Day four of the Volunteers of America Classic at the Old American Golf Club in Texas on the LPGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

9pm: More live NFL on Sky Sports Main Event as the Los Angeles Rams travel to meet the Arizona Cardinals.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game will bring you highlights of all the weekend’s GAA action, with the main focus on the two All-Ireland football semi-finals on RTE 2.

