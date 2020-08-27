Youngsters Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez set for Manchester United move

Manchester United’s are bringing in some talented young players (Simon Peach/PA)

Manchester United are set to confirm the signings of defenders Marc Jurado and Alvaro Fernandez, the PA news agency understands.

The Spanish teenagers will join the Old Trafford giants’ youth set-up once final clearance has been received.

Jurado, 16, and Fernandez, 17, are joining from Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

The pair are understood to be isolating with a local family after moving from Spain, with all arrivals from the country required to undergo a two-week quarantine period under current Covid-19 guidelines.

Tromso forward Isak Hansen-Aaroen, who turned 16 last weekend, is also joining United.

The Norwegian last month became their youngest ever player when making his debut at the age of 15 years 319 days, with the club now awaiting paperwork to complete the deal.

PA Media