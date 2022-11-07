‘You never lose your drive’ – Martin O’Neill still craves return to management despite difficult end to Ireland stint

Martin O’Neill is the best manager Northern Ireland never had. So, having managed the Republic, what about now? There is a vacancy at IFA headquarters after all. Would one of the most respected players in the nation’s history finally like a crack at it?

“You have to be asked for a start,” he says, adding: “I think the Northern Ireland select committee will have their own particular people to consider.”

Top of that IFA list is another M O’Neill, Michael, who took Northern Ireland to the Euro 2016 finals and 2018 World Cup play-offs, as his namesake did with the Republic.

When Michael left for Stoke City in 2020 he did so as King of the North. For Martin, it was a rough ride at the finish with the South.

Given all O’Neill achieved first time around with Northern Ireland as a player would it be wise going back?

Martin, 70 years young, tells me: “I suppose it depends what Michael is thinking about. He did wonderfully well with the side and then he wanted to go into club management. If he wants to come back, and previously he was very successful at it, then there’s absolutely no reason why he shouldn’t come back and go again.”

We are speaking ahead of Thursday’s publication of O’Neill’s autobiography On Days Like These in which an extraordinary career as a player and manager is detailed including his time as captain of the Northern Ireland side that qualified for the 1982 World Cup in Billy Bingham’s second spell in charge.

Was managing Northern Ireland for the older O’Neill ever on the cards?

“I’m going back some time ago. Do you remember when Lawrie McMenemy got the job? (1998) Lawrie asked me would I become an assistant,” reveals O’Neill. “I was obviously working in full-time employment at Leicester so that was going to be very difficult. It was about that time there was a lot of talk.

“Whether I ever got an official call from Northern Ireland I’m not so sure but I think there were sounding outs and I suppose when you are working full-time in a job and being in the Premier League that is a handful in itself.

“I wouldn’t say I was offered the job as many times as you might think. I was certainly strongly in the frame for it and that would have been lovely but maybe trying to combine the two jobs would have been detrimental to everyone.

“The minute you got a bad result someone would say you are concentrating on other things. Playing for Northern Ireland, captaining the side and having that wonderful time in the World Cup in Spain, I’ve enough memories of the playing side to keep me going.”

Given his impressive list of achievements in management with Wycombe Wanderers, Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and the Republic of Ireland over the past 30 years, some may forget O’Neill the player. We shouldn’t.

From scoring in an Irish Cup final for Distillery as a teenager and then against Barcelona in Europe anyone with a football brain knew the kid could play. O’Neill fulfilled that potential performing in the World Cup and being an instrumental figure as Nottingham Forest, under the genius of Brian Clough, staggeringly won the league championship, two League Cups, two European Cups and a European Super Cup.

Read More

On Clough, O’Neill says: “When you have someone as charismatic as that in front of you and with success following it you just thought you were going to stay 26 for the rest of your life. Every day with him was like a different day. He could come in on a Monday and say something to you and totally contradict himself by Friday and you would believe both of them!”

Like Clough, his own man, unlike many other sporting stars, O’Neill wrote his autobiography rather than have it ghosted. “I wanted to try and do it myself. I started off thinking I’d be like Thomas Hardy and ended up more like Oliver Hardy,” he states, making me laugh out loud which tends to happen in any conversation with Martin O’Neill.

“It’s a collection of stories during the journey with a bit of pathos and hopefully a bit of fun as well.”

A love of music shines through in the book. Smiling, he says: “In another life I’d have joined The Who. Move over Pete Townshend. I grew up in an era where you had The Beatles, the Stones, The Kinks, The Who and the Small Faces and then carrying that through to people like Rod Stewart and Lynyrd Skynyrd. After the romantic period of bands like Spandau Ballet who I enjoyed, I fell away but came racing back with Oasis.”

Laying himself bare in an autobiography I wonder does it matter to one of the most talked about people in football how the public view him?

“That might have concerned me 10, 15 or 20 years ago. It doesn’t really bother me any more. There are very few people that I actually care about what they think of me and it wouldn’t stretch a million miles beyond family,” he says.

Martin explains how his wife Geraldine and daughters Aisling and Alana were a driving force for On Days Like These as they are in his life admitting with Geraldine there is never a chance of him getting above himself.

In 2005, O’Neill left the manager’s job at Celtic, where he was adored, with Geraldine battling cancer.

All these years on I ask how the great woman behind this successful man is doing.

“Thank you very much for asking. We are battling away. Everyone has had their problems over the last couple of years through Covid. People have lost relatives and we are thankful really that we are okay.”

The book ends with Martin looking forward to the next chapter in his life. I ask what it will hold. The answer suggests a return to management.

“Last night my daughters asked me exactly the same question. Do I think I’m capable of managing again? Of course. You don’t lose your enthusiasm, drive or determination. Those things never leave you,” he says.

“I must admit I have not put myself out there. I don’t have anybody working for me in that sense. Perhaps I may have hidden behind Covid for the last couple of years but I honestly will have a look now that I’ve written this book. Let’s see what will happen in the not-too-distant future.”