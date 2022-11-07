| 11.6°C Dublin

‘You never lose your drive’ – Martin O’Neill still craves return to management despite difficult end to Ireland stint

Martin O'Neill: &quot;Do I think I&rsquo;m capable of managing again? Of course.&quot; Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Martin O'Neill: "Do I think I’m capable of managing again? Of course." Photo: Sportsfile

Steven Beacom

Martin O’Neill is the best manager Northern Ireland never had. So, having managed the Republic, what about now? There is a vacancy at IFA headquarters after all. Would one of the most respected players in the nation’s history finally like a crack at it?

You have to be asked for a start,” he says, adding: “I think the Northern Ireland select committee will have their own particular people to consider.”

