Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has declined to distance himself from a move to take over at Real Madrid, even though he has insisted he is fully committed to the north London club.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has declined to distance himself from a move to take over at Real Madrid, even though he has insisted he is fully committed to the north London club.

'You never know in football' - Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will not rule out taking over at Real Madrid

Despite winning back-to-back Champions League titles, Zinedine Zidane's future as Real Madrid coach in in doubt after a slump in form this season and Pochettino has been mentioned as a possible replacement.

While he ruled out managing a host of top clubs in his latest press briefing, Pochettino declined to confirm he would not be tempted by a move to the Bernabeu. "I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol. I grew up in Newell's Old Boys and will never manage Rosario Central.

"That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places, but my commitment is massive in this club. I am working like I am going to be here forever. "But in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football. It is a lot of rumours about this, about that.

"Tomorrow (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy could have a bad night and say, 'Oh I am going to sack Mauricio'. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another. "You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation."

Pochettino wrote a book with Spanish football journalist Guillem Balagué last year and he hold Independent.ie that the Argentine tactician would wise to stay at Tottenham if an offer came in to take over at at the Bernabeu. “Real Madrid will come at some point, he knows that, we all know that, but why would he go now,” stated Balagué, as he spoke to Independent.ie.

“Pochettino was always viewed in Spain as a manager who was doing quite a good job at Tottenham, but the performance and the result at the Bernabéu changed his profile in a big way and the Spanish media are looking at him in a different light now. They are looking at his as a future Real Madrid manager for the first time, but I don’t get a feeling he is wanting for that call to come.

“He is doing something special at Tottenham and even though it can be said that they are not spending money in the way other Premier League clubs are, Spurs are putting their finances into the areas that Pochettino wants and it has become more and more of a common vision with their chairman Daniel Levy. When you have that kind of set-up, you don’t want to run away.

“If he goes to Real Madrid, it will only be for a short period of time. No longer than two or three years I would imagine, it never is for any coach there. So why leave something that you are creating at Spurs for something so short-term? “It was a similar situation at Southampton. Pochettino and his staff were building something, but then the players and the chairman who helped them put some structure in place at that club left and it that is why the chance to move to Spurs came at the right moment. “Can he still be at Tottenham in their new stadium in five years time? Why not. There is no big reason for him to leave, unless circumstances change at the club.”

Online Editors