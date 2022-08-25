‘You have to remind yourself he’s only 17’ – Potter hails Evan Ferguson’s ‘exciting future’ after first Brighton goal

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates with team mates after scoring their team's third goal during the Carabao Cup Second Round win over Forest Green Rovers. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Graham Potter is confident that Brighton's Irish youngster Evan Ferguson has a big future in the game after he netted his first goal for the Premier League club.

And fellow teenagers Andrew Moran and James Furlong also gave the manager food for thought with their displays in a 3-0 League Cup win over Forest Green Rovers.

Ferguson (17) scored one goal and had a role in another in their win, Moran came off the bench while Furlong made his first-team debut. Potter was pleased with all three but former St Kevin's Boys and Bohemians man Ferguson came in for special praise.

"He is an intelligent player for someone so young," Potter said. "You look at him and you have to remind yourself he is only 17, so he’s got an exciting future, I think. He’s level-headed and a humble guy who again wants to just play football, wants to score goals, help the team. He has got lots of nice attributes, good movement, intelligent, so we are happy with him.

"The youngsters were ready to help us and it was good to give them opportunities and a proud moment for those who made their debuts. They applied themselves really well and we learned a lot about them," Potter added.

"There were a lot of positives, which is easy to say when you win 3-0. It was nice to go through and keep a clean sheet, it was a tough match. There were a lot of guys who haven’t played much football, we gave opportunities to young players and you saw that a little bit in the second half."