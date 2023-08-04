‘You can’t do that at any level. It can’t happen’ – O’Donnell rues poor defending but looks to draw positives from European exit

Stephen O’Donnell admitted that his Dundalk team deserved to exit Europe because of how they defended across their two legs with Icelandic underdogs KA.

Dundalk were unable to overturn a two goal deficit from the first leg and went out of the Europa Conference League following a 2-2 draw in Oriel Park last night.

O’Donnell accepted they could have no complaints because of the manner of the goals they conceded, especially the breakthrough goal at Oriel which came from a visiting kick-out that was flicked on to completely expose Dundalk’s rearguard.

“You can’t do that any level. It can’t happen,” said O’Donnell. “I felt it was a tie we could have progressed in but you can’t give up five goals over a two legged affair and expect to go through. It gave us a mountain to climb.

“Ultimately this season we’ve conceded too many goals, both domestically and in Europe. They haven’t earned the right to score the goals. We’ll look back on and say we controlled massive part of both legs but you don’t deserve to go through if you give up five goals.”

O’Donnell insisted that his European target this year was to make it through one round with anything after that a bonus. Dundalk achieved that with a victory over Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar to bring their UEFA cheque to €550,000. Seeing off KA would have added another €300,000 to the pot but O’Donnell was not too downbeat afterwards – especially as he knew that a meeting with Club Brugge in the next round would have stretched their capabilities.

“At this stage of our development it would have been probably too much to us. Our goal is to be at that level next year,” said O’Donnell, who is in his second year in Oriel Park.

“It’s good we won the first round from a financial point but our job now is a massive domestic campaign. Realistically, I would have been happy with that (one round) from where we’re at.

“I’m looking forward to us developing as a team and being more confident this time next year.

“I always felt with the third year, we could really go and attack it. We need to see how high we can finish domestically and anything in Europe this year would have been a bonus.”

Dundalk sit fifth in the League of Ireland table with 11 games remaining, eight off the leaders Shamrock Rovers and four behind second placed St Patrick’s Athletic. They also remain in the FAI Cup with O’Donnell feeling a European return would represent a successful year. Daryl Horgan was introduced to the crowd before the KA game and he will be eligible to make his Oriel Park comeback against Shelbourne on Sunday with the 17-times capped Ireland international undergoing a rigorous training session on the pitch afterwards.