Yerry Mina will not require surgery on thigh injury but faces prolonged absence

Everton defender Yerry Mina does not require surgery on his injured thigh.

The Colombia international suffered a high grade quadriceps tendon issue during the Toffees’ 3-1 Premier League loss to Newcastle on February 8.

Centre-back Mina was substituted after 35 minutes at St James’ Park as Frank Lampard’s first top-flight game as Everton manager ended in defeat.

Lampard confirmed an operation is not necessary but expects to be without the 27-year-old player for the foreseeable future.

“He didn’t (need surgery) – we hope that remains the case, so we’re working on the injury now,” Lampard told his club’s website.

“Yerry is here working with our medical team to try to make some early strides and make sure he recovers, because I know he’s had some repetitive kind of injuries – different injuries – but he’s had his issues.

“I think it’s really important we focus on this one to get it right.

“It won’t be surgery, but it will be a lot of work behind the scenes. Obviously, it’s also quite a long injury so Yerry will need some time mentally to have a breather at times.

“We’ll do our best to make sure he comes back and hopefully help to prevent further injuries off the back of it.”

Mina claimed the first goal of Lampard’s tenure, opening the scoring in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over Brentford, three days before limping off against the Magpies.