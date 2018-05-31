Arsenal ’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka said he was “very relieved” after learning a knee injury he suffered in training will not threaten his World Cup participation.

Xhaka ‘very relieved’ after learning knee injury will not end World Cup dream

Xhaka sustained an injury to his left knee in a challenge while training in heavy rain with his international team-mates in Lugano on Thursday, the Swiss Football Federation said.

But an MRI scan that evening showed he had suffered only a bruise to the bone. “I’m very relieved,” Xhaka said on the Swiss FA website.

He will miss Sunday’s friendly with Spain, but is not a doubt for the World Cup. He could be back for Swizerland’s second warm-up match against Japan, with their World Cup campaign starting against five-time champions Brazil on June 17.

The 25-year-old has struggled to win over the Arsenal fans since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, but is an integral member of the Switzerland side.

Press Association