Xabi Alonso rules out Spurs interest as Redknapp lauds ‘classy’ candidate

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso has been linked to the Spurs job. — © DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Xabi Alonso has insisted that he is focused on Bayer Leverkusen despite being linked with the Tottenham manager’s job.

Spurs have made the Spaniard one of many candidates as they look to narrow down their search, along with Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim.

But Alonso, 41, has stated his intention to remain in Germany next season.

He told reporters: “Rumours are normal but we still have a lot to achieve.

“That's why my head is 100 percent here for the last few months. And my head is also 100 percent here for next season.”

Alonso began his managerial career with the Real Sociedad B team before taking over in Leverkusen in October.

In that time, he has led the club out of relegation trouble to sixth in the Bundesliga, as well as to the Europa League semi-finals.

That record has impressed ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who has said that Spurs will not be alone in coveting Alonso.

“Since he’s gone there the transformation in that team has been astronomical so he obviously knows what he’s doing,” he told Sky Sports.

“Such a classy guy, classy player. I’m not surprised one bit that Tottenham are in for him but there’ll be a lot of other clubs as well.”