| 13.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Would Jack Charlton have picked Paul Pogba in his starting XI?

Roy Curtis

Would Paul Pogba have been the kind of player Jack Charlton would have selected in his starting team? Expand

Close

Would Paul Pogba have been the kind of player Jack Charlton would have selected in his starting team?

Would Paul Pogba have been the kind of player Jack Charlton would have selected in his starting team?

Would Paul Pogba have been the kind of player Jack Charlton would have selected in his starting team?

A QUESTION it is - sadly - too late to present to Jack Charlton rolled across the Old Trafford turf on Monday night as Paul Pogba again submitted to infuriating self-indulgence.

It is the one that asks what the old pitman, a manager who worshipped at the altar of no-frills pragmatism, would make of the Premier League’s ultimate luxury footballer.

Or, to distil the inquiry down to its essence: Would Jack pick Pogba in his Manchester United starting XI?