Your team-by-team guide to the 32 nations participating in the 2022 World Cup

Coach: Felix Sanchez

GROUP A

Qatar

Star player: Almoez Ali

World Cup best: Debut

Qatar won the 2019 Asian Cup but face a major challenge to avoid becoming only the second host nation – after South Africa in 2010 – to be eliminated at the first hurdle. Their entire squad is based domestically and has been training together since June in preparation for a maiden appearance at this level.

Ecuador

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Star player: Moises Caicedo

World Cup best: Second round 2006

Ecuador were South American Under-20 champions in 2019 and have a youthful side which is quick, strong and suited to counter-attacking tactics. Argentinian Alfaro, appointed in August 2020, steadied the ship following a turbulent period. While he has toughened up the team defensively, goals have dried up in recent warm-up fixtures.

Senegal

Coach: Aliou Cisse

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2002

Sanio Mane is a huge loss but Chelsea pair Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are also key performers. Cisse’s side qualified by defeating Egypt on penalties, a repeat result of the Africa Cup of Nations final. They agonisingly missed out on a second-round spot in 2018 due to accumulating more yellow cards than Japan.

Netherlands

Coach: Louis Van Gaal

Star player: Virgil Van Dijk

World Cup best: Runners up 1974, 1978, 2010

The Dutch are back after failing to qualify for Russia. Van Gaal, who led them to third place in 2014, came out of retirement for a third spell in charge but has had limited time to implement his methods. A lack of club action for star striker Memphis Depay is not ideal, while goalkeeper is a position of weakness.

GROUP B

England

Coach: Gareth Southgate

Star player: Harry Kane

World Cup best: Winners 1966

Semi-finalists in 2018 and Euro 2020 runners-up, England should be full of confidence. But the road to the Middle East has been littered with setbacks: six games without a win, five without a goal and relegation in the Nations League. Southgate has come in for criticism but is unlikely to deviate from a handbrake-on approach or drop under-performing regulars.

Iran

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Star player: Sardar Azmoun

World Cup best: First round 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018

Well-travelled former Manchester United assistant Queiroz was reappointed in September, having led Iran to the 2014 and 2018 tournaments. Each of those campaigns ended with group-stage elimination. Avoiding a hat-trick of early exits under Queiroz appears unlikely. Iran are rank outsiders with bookmakers and lack the star names of their group rivals.

United States

Coach: Gregg Berhalter

Star player: Christian Pulisic

World Cup best: Third 1930

Berhalter is blessed with one of the most talented pools of players in US history. Many of his squad operate in Europe’s top leagues and expectation back home is they will make it out of the group. The US have done so four times since 1990, including in 2010 – the last time they were drawn alongside England.

Wales

Coach: Robert Page

Star player: Gareth Bale

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1958

Wales ended a 64-year wait for a second World Cup outing by overcoming Ukraine in a play-off. No other nation has gone so long between appearances. The fitness of talismanic captain Bale is central to their hopes, while a satisfactory draw provides reason for optimism. Few other countries can match Page’s squad for spirit and togetherness.

GROUP C

Argentina

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Star player: Lionel Messi

World Cup best: Winners 1978, 1986

Messi has won everything possible at club level and, with the 2021 Copa America, finally lifted international silverware. Now aged 35, Argentina’s most-capped played and record scorer has one last shot at football’s ultimate prize. He is surrounded by an industrious and gifted team. Argentina are 35 games undefeated and confidence is sky high.

Saudi Arabia

Coach: Herve Renard

Star player: Salem Al-Dawsari

World Cup best: Second round 1994

The Green Falcons cruised through qualifying but make the short trip to Qatar as one of the major underdogs. They picked up their first tournament win since 1994 by defeating Egypt in their final group game in Russia and have greater fight, discipline and belief since the appointment of Frenchman Renard.

Mexico

Coach: Gerardo Martino

Star player: Edson Alvarez

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1970, 1986

Mexico hold a remarkably consistent World Cup record, having suffered last-16 exits at the last seven tournaments. Emulating that modest achievement may prove tricky. Many Mexican fans – dismayed by three successive defeats to rivals the USA in 2021 – feel pessimism towards Martino’s ageing side, the core of which remains from past World Cup campaigns.

Poland

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Star player: Robert Lewandowski

World Cup best: Third place 1974, 1982

Striker Lewandowski has settled in seamlessly at Barcelona following his switch from Bayern Munich and will be critical to Polish hopes at what will almost certainly be his final World Cup. Michniewicz secured qualification in just his second match following the shock resignation of Paulo Sousa. Poland’s last knockout match was in 1986.

GROUP D

France

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Star player: Kylian Mbappe

World Cup best: Winners 1998, 2018

Les Bleus are bidding to become only the third nation – after Italy and Brazil – to retain the trophy. Deschamps has a squad packed with talent, including Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, and enviable strength in depth. Key midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are out injured but the defending champions are among the favourites.

Australia

Coach: Graham Arnold

Star player: Mathew Ryan

World Cup best: Second round 2006

Expectations for the Socceroos are low following an underwhelming qualifying campaign, which ended with a surprise penalty shoot-out success over Peru. The golden generation of Tim Cahill, Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell is a distant memory, with few of the current crop playing in major leagues. A herculean effort is required to make it out of a tough group.

Denmark

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Star player: Christian Eriksen

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1998

Denmark won nine of 10 games in qualifying, scoring 30 goals and conceding just three. Eriksen’s return following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, where the Danes reached the last four, is both miraculous and a major boost. The 1992 European champions have a strong team ethic and will hope their influential playmaker can provide the spark.

Tunisia

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Star player: Wahbi Khazri

World Cup best: First round 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018

Tunisia qualified by defeating Mali in a play-off. Coach Kadri has only been in charge since March after being promoted from an assistant role following the sacking of Mondher Kebaier. The 2004 African champions are tactically cautious and have never made it beyond the group stage. A 5-1 warm-up thrashing by Brazil emphasised the enormity of their task.

GROUP E

Spain

Coach: Luis Enrique

Star player: Sergio Busquets

World Cup best: Winners 2010

Enrique is developing a talented young team as Spain attempt to finally emerge from the shadow of the all-conquering squads which won the 2010 World Cup either side of successive European Championship triumphs. A run to the Euro 2020 semi-finals renewed belief after La Roja failed to win a knockout match at the previous three major tournaments.

Costa Rica

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Star player: Keylor Navas

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2014

The final nation to secure a spot in Qatar overcame a dismal start to qualifying. Many of the veterans who helped eliminate England and Italy in 2014 remain, with the ageing core supplemented by a host of inexperienced youngsters. Navas is among the world’s best goalkeepers but the draw has not been kind to the Central Americans.

Germany

Coach: Hansi Flick

Star player: Manuel Neuer

World Cup best: Winners 2014 (West Germany were champions in 1954, 1974, 1990)

Aside from the hosts, Germany were the first country to qualify but travel with relatively subdued expectations. They suffered the ignominy of finishing bottom of their group four years ago and still appear to be lacking in key areas. That said, the in-camp mood is much more buoyant than at the end of the Joachim Low era.

Japan

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Star player: Daichi Kamada

World Cup best: Second round 2002, 2010, 2018

Japan will appear at their seventh consecutive finals. Moriyasu, who prefers a quick-passing, hard-running game, has 19 World Cup debutants in his squad. Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, former Liverpool player Takumi Minamino and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma have been included, while attacking midfielder Kamada hit five goals to help Eintracht Frankfurt win last season’s Europa League.

GROUP F

Belgium

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Star player: Kevin De Bruyne

World Cup best: Third place 2018

Bronze medallists four years ago, Belgium cruised through qualifying. Yet their much-heralded golden generation is past its best and has one final chance to turn potential into silverware. De Bruyne is arguably at the peak of his powers but Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku have endured prolonged struggles at club level.

Canada

Coach: John Herdman

Star player: Alphonso Davies

World Cup best: First round 1986

After years of international anonymity, Canada return from the wilderness for only a second World Cup appearance, having finished pointless and goalless in 1986. Herdman’s side topped their qualifying group ahead of 2026 tournament co-hosts Mexico and the United States and produced some scintillating football along the way.

Morocco

Coach: Walid Regragui

Star player: Hakim Ziyech

World Cup best: Second round 1986

Morocco fired Vahid Halilhodzic a matter of months before the big kick-off. The Bosnian fell out with star man Ziyech, who was overlooked for the duration of qualifying. The Atlas Lions have won only two of 16 previous World Cup games. Regragui is tasked with injecting positive energy into a side with a history of flattering to deceive.

Croatia

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Star player: Luka Modric

World Cup best: Runners up 2018

Results have been mixed since the Croats stormed to the final in 2018. That achievement will be hard to replicate, albeit they remain a dangerous proposition, as evidenced by June’s 1-0 win over world champions France. Midfield remains their strongest area, where veteran skipper Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic form a formidable backbone.

GROUP G

Brazil

Coach: Tite

Star player: Neymar

World Cup best: Winners 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Defensively rock-solid and with an exciting array of new attacking options easing the burden on talisman Neymar, the competition’s most-successful nation have been installed as the pre-tournament favourites. They are looking to make their first World Cup final since winning the last of their five titles 20 years ago.

Serbia

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Star player: Dusan Tadic

World Cup best: First round 2010, 2018 (Yugoslavia finished fourth in 1930 and 1962)

Former playmaker Stojkovic, appointed just before the qualification campaign, insists on attacking football and has the talent to follow the philosophy, including Aleksandar Mitrovic, Tadic, Dusan Vlahovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luka Jovic. He has fostered a strong team spirit. An insecure defence is perhaps cause for concern.

Switzerland

Coach: Murat Yakin

Star player: Granit Xhaka

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Switzerland impressively topped their qualifying group ahead of European champions Italy. A memorable 18 months in which they were also a penalty shoot-out away from the semi-finals of Euro 2020 gives them realistic hopes of reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since they hosted the tournament 68 years ago.

Cameroon

Coach: Rigobert Song

Star player: Vincent Aboubakar

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 1990

The Indomitable Lions are Africa’s most frequent World Cup visitors but have not won a match at the finals for 20 years. Ex-defender Song replaced Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao in February after his former team-mate Samuel Eto’o became president of the Cameroonian Football Federation. Song’s squad is in transition and may struggle to end the long wait for victory.

GROUP H

Portugal

Coach: Fernando Santos

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo

World Cup best: Third place 1966

Santos has been in charge since 2014 and led Portugal to Euro 2016 glory. Credit in the bank from that success has almost been exhausted due to poor performances in recent tournaments. His squad is brimming with mercurial talent, such as Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes, while 37-year-old Ronaldo remains the most reliable source of goals.

Ghana

Coach: Otto Addo

Star player: Thomas Partey

World Cup best: Quarter-finals 2010

Ghana bounced back from the humiliation of finishing bottom of their Africa Cup of Nations group by upsetting Nigeria on away goals in a qualifying play-off. Interim coach Addo has a hungry, young crop of players but has enjoyed just one win in 90 minutes since being appointed. The Black Stars are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.

Uruguay

Coach: Diego Alonso

Star player: Luis Suarez

World Cup best: Winners 1930, 1950

The two-time winners are very much in a transitional phase. Alonso took over late last year after Oscar Tabarez’s record-breaking 15-year reign ended with the sack. The ex-Inter Miami coach must find the right blend between old and new generations, with Diego Godin, Suarez and Edinson Cavani preparing for final hurrahs.

South Korea

Coach: Paulo Bento

Star player: Son Heung-min

World Cup best: Fourth place 2002

South Korea are set for a 10th consecutive World Cup campaign, an enviable record only bettered by Brazil, Germany, Spain and Argentina. Qualification was straightforward but they are perhaps overly dependant on captain Son. The Tottenham forward, who has 35 international goals in 104 caps, is touch-and-go for the tournament due to a fractured eye socket.