'You always have to be a good sportsman' - Kylian Mbappe not impressed by 'futile' Martinez taunts

Martinez, centre, has repeatedly mocked Kylian Mbappe, right, since the final. (Nick Potts/PA)

Kylian Mbappe says he won't 'waste energy on such futile things' in response to Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's World Cup celebrations.

Mbappe looked on course for a second World Cup winners medal after netting a hat-trick in the decider against Argentina, but Lionel Messi and his team-mates came out on top in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Martinez saved a crucial penalty in the shootout and also made a string of impressive saves en route to claiming the Golden Glove award. The Aston Villa shot-stopper came under fire for making a lewd gesture with that trophy, and took further criticism for taunting PSG star Mbappe in the dressing room after the game and again during Argentina's homecoming.

The French attacker was asked about Martinez's behaviour towards him after making his return for PSG, and said he was more focused on being a 'good sportsman' in defeat than responding to the Argentine.

"Celebrations are not my problem," Mbappe told RMC Sport.

"I don't waste energy on such futile things."

"I spoke with Messi after the match, I congratulated him," Mbappe continued.

"It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good sportsman."