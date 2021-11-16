World Cup round-up: Dutch delight for Van Gaal, Wales make play-offs but Haaland and Norway miss out on Qatar

Twenty years after his Holland side were denied a place at the World Cup finals by Ireland, Louis van Gaal pulled it off and guided the Dutch all the way to the finals in Qatar 2022, thanks largely to Tottenham man Steven Bergwijn.

But the World Cup goes ahead without one of the most exciting young talents in Europe – no room for Norway or Erling Haaland after their 2-0 loss to the Dutch, a late goal from Bergwijn and a second, assisted by Bergwijn and finished off by Memphis Depay, as the managerial clouds gather over stuttering coaches such as Portugal boss Fernando Santos.

Last night, overseen from the stand by a Van Gaal who was wheelchair-bound after a recent accident, Holland qualified automatically, joining Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland as the automatic qualifiers from Europe.

Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Scotland and Sweden were already guaranteed a play-off as group runners-up. Last night they were joined by Turkey and Ukraine, with no joy for Norway or Finland, the play-offs to take place in March, on a semi-final and final basis.

And Wales’ 1-1 draw at home to group winners Belgium means the Welsh qualify as runners-up, so a third-placed Czech Republic use up the Nations League safety net available for the playoffs from that group. Wales are now seeded with home advantage for their play-off semi-final.

A presence in the play-offs carries a wide range of emotions. Some are just happy to be involved (Turkey, Ukraine, Scotland, North Macedonia, even Sweden), some are very, very lucky to be there, mainly Austria who finished fourth (yes, fourth) in their group, but get a play-off on the basis of their Nations League form.

Some nations are not at all happy with how things finished, like Russia, second-best to Croatia. Roberto Mancini’s arrogance and his love of his own scent is the stuff of legend, so the Italy manager is bound to enter the play-offs holding his nose, upset at the very thought of the European champions having to slum it there.

There’s more unhappiness in Poland and Portugal. Both nations are managed by a Portuguese native (Fernando Santos with Portugal, Paulo Sousa is in charge of the Polish side) but the duo will definitely be out of work if they do not guide their teams to Qatar 2022 and while Santos said he “guaranteed” World Cup qualification for his side, via the play-offs, there’s not even a guarantee that he will be in the job when they come around in March.

The Portuguese FA have officially promised to keep him in the post, a vow which could be along the lines of a “vote of confidence” from the owner of a Premier League team, who publicly backs his manager on a Tuesday night and sacks him on Wednesday morning.

“The players feel that Santos’s tactics are a thing of the past,” reported national sports daily Record, grumpy voices from the dressing-room clearly being fed to the media, and many in Portugal have called for Santos to be sacked, now, with Rui Jorge, coach of their brilliant U-21 side (17 wins in their last 18 games), to be promoted.

Compatriot Sousa is on very shaky ground in Poland, despite them making the play-offs. Second place was guaranteed before their final group game, at home to Hungary on Monday, but playing a weakened side (Robert Lewandowski was rested, in what’s been seen as an ill-advised favour to Bayern Munich) backfired as Hungary won 2-1 in Warsaw and that could cost Poland seeded status.

Fans and media in Warsaw have turned on Sousa and his expensively assembled coaching staff, and playoff defeat will definitely see him ousted.

The fact that Austria are still in with a shout of qualification will please those in the coffee houses of Vienna but has the rest of us scratching our heads. In a pretty average group, aside from wins over the bottom two of the Faroes and Moldova, Austria had one victory in qualifying, at home to Israel. But, as happened with Ireland and their play-off spot for Euro 2020, the Nations League form rewarded mediocrity.

Despite that awful form in the group, the Austrian FA, probably because they can’t be bothered to do anything else, or else because they realise the team is so poor that no manager could improve them, have promised to keep coach Franco Foda in the job for the play-offs.

Bosnia last night concluded their worst-ever World Cup campaign with defeat at home to Ukraine, rancour all round on a night when star man Miralem Pjanic was dropped from the squad after social media there was flooded with videos and photos of his boozy night out, after last week’s poor home loss to Finland.

Qualification wrapped up last night but the recriminations have already started.

From Ireland’s group, Azerbaijan are almost certain to axe their Italian coach Gianni di Biasi, Slovakia will sack Stefan Tarkovic and look for their third manager in 13 months, while managerial changes are also due with Romania (who gave a senior debut to 15-year-old Enes Sali), Greece and Iceland after qualification failures.

One World Cup story with a very strong Irish accent did run out of legs, sadly, as Dubliner Roberto Lopes will not be going to Qatar with Cape Verde Islands.

The Shamrock Rovers man played 90 minutes for Cape Verde away to Nigeria in Lagos yesterday. A win would have been enough for Cape Verde to top the group. But a nervy 1-1 draw saw the hosts win the group and advance to the next stage of qualification. Lopes’ outfit do have the finals of the African Cup of Nations to look forward to in January, while Nigeria advance to a play-off.