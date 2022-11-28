World Cup pitch invader brings on rainbow flag during Portugal v Uruguay clash

A pitch invader runs across the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup group H soccer match between Portugal and Uruguay, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A pitch invader brought a rainbow flag onto the pitch at the Qatar World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay at the Lusail Stadium.

As well as carrying the pride flag, the fan also wore a t-shirt with a superman logo and the message: “Save Ukraine”.

The back of the t-shirt had the message: “Respect for Iranian Women”.

The Group H match was briefly halted after approximately 50 minutes but soon resumed after Iranian referee Alireza Faghani retrieved the flag.

The World Cup has been hit by controversy throughout in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

FIFA performed a U-turn over its stance to allow fans to wear rainbow items at stadia.

The colours have become one of the tense moments of the tournament, as so many players, officials and fans want to make a gesture of solidarity towards the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar’s laws and culture around homosexuality.

Some supporters and media have had items of clothing with rainbow flags confiscated, most notably with security even instructing that bucket hats should be removed.

With federations limited by how they could protest, Germany covered their mouths in statement before their match against Japan.

Germany maintain FIFA “denied us a voice”, adding: “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”



