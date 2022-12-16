World Cup final will be Lionel Messi’s last chance to escape the ghost of Diego Maradona

For all the bumps and broken teeth of a dark history, Argentina has always craved the reputation of beauty too and – right now – Leo Messi is an orchid in her hair.

This moment, this final speaks to him in a way it will speak to nobody else and destiny demands he listen.

It is natural if fundamentally unhealthy to dial back endlessly to the glories of the dead. But that’s what his people do now.

Everywhere he turns, Messi meets the ghost of Maradona. A ghost he must escape.

He radiates the air of someone who takes few people into his confidence whereas Maradona took a nation. But that gentle cameo in the bowels of Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night, where the Argentinian TV host Sofia Martinez essentially delivered a love letter to Messi from his own people, resonated all the more powerfully for that.

His eyes glisten and his smile trembles at that moment. Martinez tells him that winning or losing the World Cup final is not what will define him. Her words are wise and measured with the most perfect empathy. But something about Messi’s expression suggests a deep-set wariness.

Because that kindness, that gorgeous equanimity, is deaf to the truth of what he must wake to on Sunday.

If it almost feels as if he has – French and Brazilians apart – the human race itself on his side, the ultimate loneliness is in what that visibility brings. Messi is not a footballer in this story. He is not a member of a team. He is a sound in the sky, a wind in the trees.

This Argentina team have none of the sashaying, ankle-sock venom of ’78, Mario Kempes tiptoeing across flower beds of ticker-tape for a victory we remember now as a political advertising campaign for the country’s vicious military generals.

This team are plainer, a fusion of pace, aggression and the highest sensory power.

It is a team that runs as if being chased, a team that knows their place in what’s happening here. This is Argentina ’86 reincarnated.

You imagine that winning a World Cup must forever sear your name into the global consciousness. But who outside of their own truly keeps a place in the memory now of Pumpido or Cuciuffo or Ruggeri or Giusti or Olarticoechea?

The truth is that if Argentina won in ’78, Maradona won in ’86.

And this is Messi’s reality now. The monarchs of the game don’t wake on a World Cup final morning to an understanding world.

They wake to a threshing landscape of colour and noise and hapless presumption about what it is they hear and see. Make no mistake, Didier Deschamps oversees a more clear-eyed, tactically coherent team than that before Lionel Scaloni.

This France side pivot not on the gunpowder acceleration of Kylian Mbappe but on the game intelligence of Antoine Griezmann. It works that illusion of almost always moving as one, but only because Griezmann pulls the threads.

Mbappe is the killer, but he isn’t the brain.

For Argentina, Messi is both of those things, the picador and the bull.

Beside him, so many others play as if having learned football from a book. He moves, as an old coach once observed, like someone who “turns the ball into a white dove”.

When mentoring Messi at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola was moved to tell journalists: “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him: watch him!”

And yet, what’s happening now shouldn’t be possible. Messi is 35 and has spent a lifetime chasing the love bequeathed Maradona after ’86. Just imagine he doesn’t get it? Just imagine France spoil the poem?

On Tuesday night, Sofia Martinez said pretty much everything that a billion others of us would have liked to say to Messi after his performance against Croatia.

But his world doesn’t really tally with ours. His life, his legend, his genius have all been forged on the implicit understanding that there is no kindness in defeat.

Wake on Monday morning without that medal and there will be only the deepest, most unequivocal of hurt.

A hurt only the game’s gods truly know.

Wake without that medal and, somehow, Maradona will always be on a higher plain. Maradona who lived a wilfully darker, more ostentatious life.

Maradona, whose latter years advertised the wretched corrosion of drug abuse on a human body. Maradona who loved being loved maybe too much.

Messi is the antithesis of all that, a man almost with a natural repugnance of nightlife.

But win this and he becomes Qatar’s triumph too. Another insanely wealthy agent of what we now casually title ‘sportswashing’. How fitting that the competing superstars of this final in this strange, desert-cooked land both take their wage from Qatar Sports Investments, owners of Paris Saint-Germain.

Sunday will be about the best of things and the worst of things then.

It will be about Argentina against France; Messi against Mbappe; the ache of a terrible need against the grin of regal confidence.

It will be about Gianni Infantino pumping hands and about the last photo op in a pageant of architectural beauty delivered at the most shocking human cost.

But Messi’s story means, that for 90 minutes, it will all bear the gentle air of a parable waiting to be told.

The hope here is he summons the gift to tell it.