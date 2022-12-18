Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A Argentina fan displays a Lionel Messi shirt inside the stadium before the match
