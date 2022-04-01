World Cup 2022: When is group stage draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year.
England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar.
The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country.
Teams such as Denmark and Germany highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and there are still several more places up for grabs ahead of the conclusion of the World Cup qualifiers this week while some play-offs will not take place until after the draw.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup draw.
When is the World Cup draw?
It will take place on Friday 1 April at 5:00pm BST (7:00pm local time).
How can I watch it?
There will be Fifa live stream while the BBC will also broadcast the ceremony.
Who has qualified for the World Cup?
Uefa (12 qualified from 13 spots)
Germany
Denmark
France
Belgium
Croatia
Spain
Serbia
England
Switzerland
Netherlands
Poland
Portugal
Scotland or Ukraine or Wales
Conmebol (4 qualified from either 4 or 5 spots)
Brazil
Argentina
Ecuador
Uruguay
Peru go to inter-confederation play-off
AFC (5 qualified from either 5 or 6 spots)
Qatar (hosts)
South Korea
Iran
Japan
Saudi Arabia
Australia/United Arab Emirates go to inter-confederation play-off.
CAF (5 qualified from 5 spots)
Senegal
Cameroon
Ghana
Morocco
Tunisia
Concacaf (1 qualified from 3 or 4 spots)
Canada
Mexico
USA
Costa Rica go to inter-confederation play-off
OFC (0 qualified from 0 or 1 spot)
New Zealand go to inter-confederation play-off
Inter-confederation play-offs
Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru
Costa Rica v New Zealand
When is the World Cup draw?
It will take place on Friday 1 April at 5:00pm BST (7:00pm local time).
How can I watch it?
There will be Fifa live stream while the BBC will also broadcast the ceremony.