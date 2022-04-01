World Cup 2022: When is group stage draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year.

England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar.

The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in the country.

Teams such as Denmark and Germany highlighted human rights abuses after qualifying for the tournament, and there are still several more places up for grabs ahead of the conclusion of the World Cup qualifiers this week while some play-offs will not take place until after the draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup draw.

When is the World Cup draw?

It will take place on Friday 1 April at 5:00pm BST (7:00pm local time).

How can I watch it?

There will be Fifa live stream while the BBC will also broadcast the ceremony.

Who has qualified for the World Cup?

Uefa (12 qualified from 13 spots)

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Scotland or Ukraine or Wales

Conmebol (4 qualified from either 4 or 5 spots)

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru go to inter-confederation play-off

AFC (5 qualified from either 5 or 6 spots)

Qatar (hosts)

South Korea

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

Australia/United Arab Emirates go to inter-confederation play-off.

CAF (5 qualified from 5 spots)

Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia

Concacaf (1 qualified from 3 or 4 spots)

Canada

Mexico

USA

Costa Rica go to inter-confederation play-off

OFC (0 qualified from 0 or 1 spot)

New Zealand go to inter-confederation play-off

Inter-confederation play-offs

Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru

Costa Rica v New Zealand

