Why can't Ireland be more like Croatia? The answer is not as simple as people think

Daniel McDonnell

In Ireland, we have never found a coherent way to commit to taking control of our own football destiny 

Bruno Petkovic celebrates victory in a penalty shoot-out with Josko Gvardiol and Luka Modric during the World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil. Photo: Getty Images Expand

On the eve of Croatia’s latest showdown with a global superpower, their manager Zlatko Dalic gave a line that was always going to strike a chord with Irish ears.

The Croatian national team has made a dream reality for all small countries,” said Dalic, the 56-year-old plotting to bring a country with a population of just under four million to a second successive World Cup decider.

