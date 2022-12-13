Why can't Ireland be more like Croatia? The answer is not as simple as people think

On the eve of Croatia’s latest showdown with a global superpower, their manager Zlatko Dalic gave a line that was always going to strike a chord with Irish ears.

“The Croatian national team has made a dream reality for all small countries,” said Dalic, the 56-year-old plotting to bring a country with a population of just under four million to a second successive World Cup decider.

“We have given other countries the right to have those dreams. Four years ago, nobody expected Croatia to be in the decider so other countries were encouraged by our fight and our quality. All other national teams should have their dreams.”

Dalic was loosely talking in the context of Morocco’s giant-killing run, a country which it must be stressed has a 37 million population and has tapped heavily into their diaspora, but the exploits of the Balkan nation are cause for introspection in places where the football community is deflated by their standing.

The talking point is thrown out there. Why are Croatia in their third World Cup semi-final in the space of 24 years, while Ireland will start the campaign to reach the next one hoping to end a 24-year wait for involvement?

It’s a valid question, yet there tends to be a simplistic tone to the answers that are put forward.

The easiest point to make is that Croatia does not have to contend with the equivalent of the GAA or the influence of top professional rugby teams and there’s merit in considering the impact of this.

Certainly, it’s true in the sense that there are people who never got to play the game properly that might have excelled at it.

But there’s a slightly delusional strand to the line of thinking that we have superior athletes in other codes that would easily have become high-level international football players if they had no alternatives.

It goes further when individuals start to name inter-county players that would have cracked it.

This reporter has spoken to two professional footballers from Kerry who encountered David Clifford in the ‘foreign’ game when he was a youngster; one is convinced he would have gone far in the sport and the other strongly disagreed. Clifford was a centre-half on the soccer field; we are talking different ball games and skill-sets that don’t easily transfer.

Perhaps this is a legacy of Anthony Tohill and Graham Geraghty getting opportunities over the water back in the day but it’s a dated line of thinking that is disrespectful to our current international players and the competition they have faced to get to where they are.

For the likes of Nathan Collins and Gavin Bazunu to be Premier League regulars by the age of 21 means they have seen off millions from around the globe. Jeff Hendrick did that too by the way, but he gets mocked while

inter-county stars who’ve done nothing by comparison are lionised.

But let’s get back to Croatia. The assumption they don’t have competition from other sports is inaccurate. Basketball is strong – they have exported players to the NBA – and so is handball. And let’s look at the two most recent Olympic Games for evidence of the areas where their sportsmen and women excel.

In Rio, they picked up gold medals in shooting, rowing, sailing and two in athletics. Silvers in rowing, sailing and water polo and they had a boxer win bronze along with another athlete. Four years later in Japan, there was a return of three gold medals from taekwondo, rowing and tennis and silvers in tennis, sailing and gymnastics. Bronze medals were picked up in taekwondo and rowing. There are a lot of disciplines competing for hearts and minds of kids.

But football success is ultimately about culture, coaching and funding. It’s impossible to talk about the success of the Croatian football team without referencing the influence of the Dinamo Zagreb academy. In 2011, UEFA gave awards to what it considered the top six academies in Europe. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Ajax and Arsenal were joined on the list by Dinamo.

This was a few years since Luka Modric had graduated through the ranks and around the time when his midfield partners in Qatar, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic, were making a name for themselves there. In 2018, a new record was set for home-grown players from one club participating at a World Cup finals when Croatia’s squad that reached the final included 14 Dinamo graduates.

It’s a success story laced with controversy; rival clubs have alleged that public funds from the city of Zagreb were used to boost a club that was out of cash in 2002 while there was also a very high-profile fraud case involving former executive director Zdravko Mamić which related to the disappearance of transfer money.

Yet it doesn’t take away from the bottom line that a functioning structure allowing a local club to develop its best players in a elite environment they have created before selling them on has churned out a production line of talent that can mix it at the highest level.

Clearly, they received some help from above but then Croatia wouldn’t be the only country where football teams are boosted by politically influential figures. Imagine how their football-mad neighbours Serbia feel? They have a significantly larger population (6.8 million) and have had nowhere near the same success.

​The reality here is talk of copying one country has to be grounded in a degree of realism. In Ireland, we have never found a coherent way to commit to taking control of our own football destiny. While the FAI have moved towards recognising the importance of a strong League of Ireland, there are senior figures back in the picture there who remain to be convinced of that.

And when there’s disagreement on something as simple as that, the future is always going to be packed with obstacles.

In saying that, there is optimism that better Irish generations are on the way, especially with the influence of new communities here, but it’s a slow process.

What Croatia have is enough of their sharper brains in the right places working on the next generation. From that, success breeds success.

More people playing football doesn’t guarantee a country will excel at it. What Croatia continue to do is make the best of what they have.