Gareth Bale will wear with the ‘OneLove’ armband at the World Cup, as he did in September’s Nations League game against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales will play their first World Cup finals match since 1958 in a Group A clash against the United Sates next week. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time next Monday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and ITV. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

What's the team news?

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

USA squad:

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Joshua Sargent, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met twice before, a 2-0 win for the States in 2003 and a scoreless draw in 2020.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

The hosting of the tournament in Qatar has been shrouded in controversy since it was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010. Miguel Delaney has looked back at previous World Cups that have been overshadowed by the politics involved, while Portugal's Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has followed in the footsteps of the Australian squad by speaking out on the unhappiness of the players.

What are the match odds?

The United States are slight favourites at 8/5 with Wales 2/1 and the draw 19/10.

What the managers have to say?

