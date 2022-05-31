Scotland will qualify for the World Cup play-off final if they beat Ukraine. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ireland's Nations League opponents Scotland and Ukraine contest the delayed World Cup play-off semi-final with a place against Wales in the final awaiting the winners. Here’s all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

Wednesday’s match takes place at Hamden Park in Glasgow, with an 7.45pm kick-off. The match was originally scheduled to take place in March but was postponed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Virgin Media Two (7.20pm), Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event (7.00pm). The game is also being streamed live on the Virgin Media Player and the Sky Go app.

What's the team news?

Kieran Tierney and Ryan Jack miss out for Scotland due to injury, with Nathan Patterson doubtful after ankle surgery at the beginning of April.

Ryan Jack is out of the squad with Steve Clarke drafting in the uncapped Allan Campbell as a replacement.

The 30-year-old Rangers midfielder, who finished the season with a goal in the Light Blues’ 2-0 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, has reportedly picked up a calf injury.

Jack will also miss the final against Wales in Cardiff should Scotland get through their semi.

Clarke has brought in Luton midfielder Campbell after the 23-year-old former Motherwell man’s impressive season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna featured in the Champions League final and Championship play-off final respectively last weekend so Scotland fans will be hoping neither suffer any ill-effects.

Ukraine have brought a 26-man squad to Glasgow, including goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who met up with the group after landing Champions League glory as an unused substitute for Real Madrid in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Roman Yaremchuk and Andriy Yarmolenko did not feature in their return to action against Borussia Monchengladbach in May but should return.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The teams have only met twice before having been drawn in the same group for Euro 2008 qualification. Both sides won their home games, 2-0 to Ukraine in Kiev in October 2006 and 3-1 to Scotland in Hamden a year later.

What can I read about the game on Independent.ie?

Ireland will play both sides in the aftermath of this game with Ukraine (June 8) and Scotland (June 11) in Dublin, then a trip to Lodz in Poland for Ukraine's 'home' game on June 14. The Ireland camp faced the press yesterday and we have the latest from Abbottstown here.

In sad news, former Rangers, Manchester United and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has vowed to “fight like he has never fought before” after revealing he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

What are the match odds?

Scotland are favourites at 5/4 with Ukraine 12/5 and the draw 12/5