WATCH: Roy Keane jumps over bin as he celebrates scoring winning goal in ITV v BBC match in Qatar

Roy Keane jumps over a bin while celebrating his goal for an ITV in their game against BBC in Qatar

Ireland legend Roy Keane netted the winner in a friendly between the ITV Sport and BBC Sport in Doha, and jumped over a bin in celebration.

The 51-year-old rolled back the years on Wednesday, playing an excellent ball over the top to a teammate, who's shot was saved by Micah Richards.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Keane was first to the rebound, and struck a sweet volley into the bottom corner.

The seven-time Premier League winner wheeled away in celebration, taking off his t-shirt and jumping over a wheelie bin as his colleagues congratulated him.

Both crews are enjoying some downtime as the World Cup takes a break before resuming work on Friday for the quarter-final clash between the Netherlands and Argentina.

Expand Close Roy Keane celebrates his goal for ITV in their match against the BBC / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Roy Keane celebrates his goal for ITV in their match against the BBC