WATCH: Roy Keane jumps over bin as he celebrates scoring winning goal in ITV v BBC match in Qatar

Ireland legend Roy Keane netted the winner in a friendly between the ITV Sport and BBC Sport in Doha, and jumped over a bin in celebration.
The 51-year-old rolled back the years on Wednesday, playing an excellent ball over the top to a teammate, who's shot was saved by Micah Richards.
Keane was first to the rebound, and struck a sweet volley into the bottom corner.
The seven-time Premier League winner wheeled away in celebration, taking off his t-shirt and jumping over a wheelie bin as his colleagues congratulated him.
Both crews are enjoying some downtime as the World Cup takes a break before resuming work on Friday for the quarter-final clash between the Netherlands and Argentina.