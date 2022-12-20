Watch: Lionel Messi and Argentinian teammates nearly get caught by overhead cables in return home

Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul, Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi with the trophy during the team's arrival at Ezeiza International Airport. Photo: Reuters/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina's World Cup homecoming in Buenos Aires nearly took a disastrous turn after Lionel Messi and four of his teammates, sitting on the open-top bus, had to duck to avoid telephone cables.

Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3am on Tuesday, on to a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad with Buenos Aires in party mode.

Sitting on the back of the open-top bus as it moved through the Argentine capital, Rodrigo De Paul and Messi were joined by team-mates Leandro Parades, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi when the vehicle approached some low-hanging telephone cables.

As joyous fans sang to the beat of a drum and fireworks were set off with the bus slowly winding its way through the streets, only Rodrigo De Paul’s qukc thinking prevented what could have been a disaster.

De Paul alerted the other four to duck to avoid the cables, though Parades was not quite as quick and lost his hat in the process.

All five managed to limbo under the cables and were soon back to laughing as the bus continued its route.