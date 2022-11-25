WATCH: Iran fans break down in tears during anthem before Wales clash

An Iran fan holding a shirt in memory of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died, aged 22, in the custody of the country’s morality police in the capital, Tehran

Iran players meekly sand their anthem ahead of their World Cup clash with Wales in Qatar today.

At Iran’s opening match against England, the members of the Iranian team declined to sing along to the national anthem and some fans protested during the match.

The protests were ignited by the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman in the custody of the country’s morality police in September.

They rapidly escalated into nationwide demonstrations calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.

The western Kurdish region of the country has seen particularly intense protests and a deadly crackdown by security forces.

Ghafouri, who is also a member of Iran’s Kurdish minority, has criticised government policies in the past. Officials have not said whether that was a factor in not choosing him for the national team.

But today the players sang the anthem in parts, although there seemed to be a lack of passion in doing so. In the stands, fans were seen in tears as they once again protested by jeering their anthem.

Voria Ghafouri, a former member of the Iran national football team, was arrested yesterday for criticising the government, according to reports from state-linked media.

The semi-official Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported on Thursday that he was arrested for insulting the national team, who are currently playing in the World Cup, and criticising the government.

Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities and policies throughout his career.

Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests for more than two months, the biggest challenge to its Islamic theocracy in more than a decade.