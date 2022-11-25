| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Wales were the supporting actors in Iran’s story, their pain incidental and almost trivial in the bigger picture

Daniel McDonnell

The intensity of this occasion was unquestionably related to Iran’s domestic turmoil

Iran's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group B win over Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Expand
An Iran fan holding a shirt in memory of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died, aged 22, in the custody of the country&rsquo;s morality police in the capital, Tehran Expand
Wales' Gareth Bale looks dejected after the defeat to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture: Adam Davy / PA Media Expand
Iran fans hold up a shirt advocating for women's rights prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Iran's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group B win over Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Iran's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group B win over Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

An Iran fan holding a shirt in memory of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died, aged 22, in the custody of the country&rsquo;s morality police in the capital, Tehran

An Iran fan holding a shirt in memory of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died, aged 22, in the custody of the country’s morality police in the capital, Tehran

Wales' Gareth Bale looks dejected after the defeat to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture: Adam Davy / PA Media

Wales' Gareth Bale looks dejected after the defeat to Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan. Picture: Adam Davy / PA Media

Iran fans hold up a shirt advocating for women's rights prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Iran fans hold up a shirt advocating for women's rights prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match against Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

/

Iran's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group B win over Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

In a World Cup where talk of paid spectators has planted the suspicion that all atmosphere is manufactured, this was the real thing.

It may seem premature to say it with the competition less than a week old, but it’s possible that nothing will rival Iran’s victory over Wales in terms of raw, pure unbridled emotion.

Related topics

Related Content

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy