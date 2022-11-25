In a World Cup where talk of paid spectators has planted the suspicion that all atmosphere is manufactured, this was the real thing.

It may seem premature to say it with the competition less than a week old, but it’s possible that nothing will rival Iran’s victory over Wales in terms of raw, pure unbridled emotion.

From start to finish, this was about much more than a game and, at full time, white shirts dropped to the ground in celebrations that were laced with elation, relief and probably a lot more besides.

Wales were the supporting actors in Iran’s story, their pain incidental and almost trivial in the context of the bigger picture.

Their spectators, to their credit, recognised as much. Red shirts stood to applaud the Iranian players completing a richly deserved lap of honour. Members of the victorious side bowed and acknowledged the gesture.

In a tournament that could reasonably be accused of impersonation, this sunny afternoon properly felt like the World Cup.

“It was a winning day for football, no doubt about that,” said Carlos Queiroz, the veteran Iranian coach who given the bumps on the pitch by his squad after they recovered from the exhilaration of the injury time brace that was completely in sync with the run of play.

The 69-year-old chose his words carefully in the aftermath of a week of high tension where he became a central figure.

On the eve of the match, sick of questions about the political situation in Iran, he sought out a BBC reporter to ask them why they don’t speak to Gareth Southgate about England’s record in Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the game, however, Queiroz made obtuse references to the inescapable backdrop to his side’s exploits in Qatar.

“This game was a gift to Iranian fans, north, south, east, west, this was a gift to all of them,” he said. “It was 90 minutes of joy, peace, happiness, and pride for both teams.”

But the intensity of the occasion was unquestionably related to Iran’s domestic turmoil.

The anthems set the tone, with loud boos from their large support in the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium when the anthems were played.

In contrast to Monday’s 6-2 defeat to England, the players sang along but this aspect of their matchday performance was devoid of passion, fuelling the belief it was a consequence of pressure from up high.

On the eve of this encounter, the ability for their actions to have real personal consequences was brought home to them.

The authoritarian regime in Iran arrested Voria Ghafouri, a well known footballer and former international, accusing him of spreading propaganda against the state by using social media to support anti-hijab protests.

They were sparked by the September death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for an alleged breach of the strict dress code imposed on females by the Islamic Republic.

It was the trigger for protests across the country, particularly in ethnic Kurdish areas where the reported death toll is rising. Human rights groups say overall deaths have crossed the 400 mark (including 58 children) and on Thursday, the UN voted in favour of investigating the brutal crackdown.

Iran’s World Cup exploits have actually succeeded in raising awareness, and heavy handed Qatari security has doubled the impact.

Before this game, an Iranian woman with dark red tears painted under her eyes was approached to have a jersey bearing Amini’s name confiscated. A separate flag carrying the message ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ was also removed.

The images quickly went around the world.

While European countries have been engaged in a battle around the wearing of the ‘One Love’ armband, with FIFA making a weak concession of sorts to allow Welsh supporters to wear rainbow bucket hats, the Iranian travelling contingent, both players and fans, are facing issues that could come right to their doorstep.

During the chorus of boos during the anthem, the big screen broadcast an image of an Iranian woman in tears which drew an even louder response from those present who recognised the symbolism of it all.

The stakes were high in the game because, in a warped way, the concession of six goals to England after the anthem stance invited scrutiny and criticism for the Iranian players back home.

Focus on the football, as FIFA would say.

From the opening minutes against Wales, it was apparent this was a team on a mission. The conditions were unquestionably a factor, with only portions of the pitch shaded from the 30 degree heat.

Wales looked old and tired, with Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey anonymous and injury doubt Joe Allen emerging from the bench to deliver an unwanted assist to sub Roozbeh Cheshmi’s stunning breakthrough goal. Iran dominated Wales before Wayne Hennessey’s dismissal, and it would have been an injustice if this had ended in a draw.

Cheshmi’s long range strike lifted a weight from the shoulders, and the composure of right back Ramin Rezaeian’s chip to wrap it up prompted scenes that were reminiscent of a cup final win. Iran were fighting for a bigger prize, though.

“I believe at this time, certain things happened for the players that were not fair,” said Cheshmi.

“They were judged abruptly and received some non-football pressures. I believe the entire family of the team helped each other and, as a result, the entire team were able to win.”

Post-match was pandemonium. The local security appeared overwhelmed with fans clambering to try and get onto the sideline to greet their heroes. Iranian players accepted phones that were thrown in their direction, posed for selfies with the owner in the background and then chucked them back.

Not all of the pictures will make it to screens back home, but the depth of feeling was palpable. Tuesday’s meeting with USA will be another one for the history books, especially with some commentators speculating that Iranian protestors will look to the US for a show of support in what has previously been billed as the ultimate grudge game. There’s a different meaning to it now.

In the midst of it all, Wales are bracing themselves for an early departure. Manager Rob Page accepted the result was fair, and spoke about their concluding match with England in terms of wanting to finish on a high. Their Irish CEO Noel Mooney took to social media in the aftermath with an attempt to project a positive message, referencing a slogan they have adopted.

“Our future is very bright,” he said, “#TogetherStronger.”

But on this day, Iran were together and Iran were stronger, even if they have no idea what their country’s future will bring.