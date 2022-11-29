Wales’ video nasty adds heat to battle of Britain

Gareth Southgate has suggested he will send his players out on a revenge mission in their World Cup “battle of Britain” by reminding them of the infamous leaked video of Wales players celebrating England’s humiliating Euro 2016 defeat by Iceland.

And Southgate has not ruled out using comments made by Wales players about England as further motivation for his side to knock their British rivals out of the World Cup.

Wales must beat England to stand any chance of remaining in the tournament, which gives Southgate’s team the chance to turn the tables on Gareth Bale and co by sending them home early. Bale was part of the Wales squad who were caught on film celebrating England’s defeat by Iceland.

Asked if he would show his England players that clip or pin up comments made by Wales in the dressing-room ahead of kick-off tonight, Southgate smiled broadly and said: “I couldn’t say! We are aware of some of that, but I couldn’t say if we would use it or not.”

Wales players Kieffer Moore and Sorba Thomas both said they would relish the chance to knock England out, but Jordan Henderson responded: “We don’t need extra motivation. We are motivated to win games. We’ve got to do our talking on the pitch.”

Southgate is well aware that England will face a motivated opponent in Wales, but dismissed any suggestion that tonight will be a bigger occasion for Rob Page’s team than his own.

“When we played Scotland [in the Euros], physically they found a level they hadn’t found before and couldn’t find in the game after,” Southgate said. “So that is the nature of this game. But we have to ride through that and make sure our quality counts and we are composed in our play. You have to match the spirit and display the quality with the ball that allows us to be ruthless.”

Southgate conceded that Wales had a “great” and “stirring” national anthem but dismissed any theory England were not as passionate as their opponents.

“If people want to say that, no problem, but they wouldn’t know our dressing room very well, or any of the England dressing rooms I was in as a player,” Southgate said.

