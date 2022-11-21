| 5.9°C Dublin

live Wales v USA: Gareth Bale leads out Welsh for first World Cup finals game since 1958

Wales' Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts during the warm up before the World Cup Group B match against United States in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar Expand

Close

Wales' Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts during the warm up before the World Cup Group B match against United States in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Wales' Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts during the warm up before the World Cup Group B match against United States in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Wales' Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts during the warm up before the World Cup Group B match against United States in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar

Dylan O'Connell

Kick-off is at 7pm

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy