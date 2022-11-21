Independentie
Search
Search
Monday, 21 November 2022 | 5.9°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Wales' Gareth Bale and Connor Roberts during the warm up before the World Cup Group B match against United States in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar
/
Dylan O'Connell
November 21 2022 06:44 PM
Kick-off is at 7pm
Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up