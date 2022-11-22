Gareth Bale celebrates scoring Wales’ first goal at a World Cup for 64 years (Nick Potts/PA)

After opening with a draw against the USA, Wales will be hoping to bank a further three points in Group B when they face Iran. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 10.00am Irish time on Friday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Wales squad:

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies

Defenders: Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas, Joe Allen, Matthew Smith, Dylan Levitt, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Jonny Williams, Aaron Ramsey, Rubin Colwill

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Mark Harris, Brennan Johnson, Daniel James

Iran squad:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, Payam Niazmand.

Defenders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Ramin Rezaeian, Milad Mohammadi, Hossein Kanani, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Sadegh Moharrami, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini, Abolfazl Jalali.

Midfielders: Ahmad Noorollahi, Saman Ghoddos, Vahid Amiri, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Torabi, Ali Gholizadeh, Ali Karimi.

Forwards: Karim Ansarifard, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi.

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have only met once below, a 1-0 friendly win for Wales in Tehran back in 1978.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

A late Gareth Bale penalty saw Wales begin their campaign with a draw against the States, while Iran took a 6-2 hammering from Gareth Southgate's England. We've reports and reaction from both below.

The hosting of the tournament in Qatar has been shrouded in controversy since it was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010. Miguel Delaney has looked back at previous World Cups that have been overshadowed by the politics involved.

And the controversy hasn't stopped since the competition began with FIFA's threat to book any captain who wears the 'OneLove' inclusivity armband the latest talking point, alongside the Iranian team's refusal to sing their national anthem in solidarity with their country's women's struggles.

What are the match odds?

Wales are favourites at 11/10 with Iran 14/5 and the draw 2/1.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Robert Page and Carlos Quieroz on Independent.ie when they face the press ahead of the game.