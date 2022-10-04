Ukraine to join Spain and Portugal in bid to co-host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has given his backing to his country's joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Ukraine would host one of the groups in the tournament under the plan which is understood to have been sanctioned by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the governments of Spain and Portugal, according to The Times.

The new partnership is due to be announced by Spain and Portugal soccer chiefs during a news conference at European governing body UEFA's headquarters on Wednesday, the report added.

Reuters has contacted the sport's world governing body FIFA, which organises the World Cup, and UEFA for comment.

The 2022 World Cup will begin on Nov. 20 in Qatar, while the 2026 edition will be played in the US, Canada and Mexico.