| 4.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Two worlds collide: This immoral tournament could yet reach an immortal conclusion

Miguel Delaney

Lionel Messi. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko/AP Expand
France's Kylian Mbappe during training. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters Expand

Close

Lionel Messi. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Lionel Messi. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

France's Kylian Mbappe during training. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

France's Kylian Mbappe during training. Photo: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

/

Lionel Messi. Photo: Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Ahead of a fixture of such a scale that it can overcome most players, a figure as experienced as Didier Deschamps knows exactly what he needs to tell his squad. He’s been here before, after all, as a captain and then as the victorious manager in the last World Cup.

Deschamps may have all the composure that comes with potentially being just the second coach in history to retain the trophy, but he is well aware that some players start to feel an anxious energy they can’t contain, with the knowledge that every individual could go down in history — for good or bad — infusing every moment.

Most Watched

Privacy