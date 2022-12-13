Thomas Tuchel an obvious candidate but England are unlikely to pick outsider

The case for Thomas Tuchel to inherit the England manager’s job should be cut-and-dried.

He adapted flawlessly to the idiosyncrasies of Premier League management and can claim, as a Champions League winner at Chelsea, to have mastered the brutal binaries of knockout competition.

And he is, for anybody fearing the loss of Gareth Southgate’s diplomatic touch, a nimble politician, having negotiated the minefield of Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning by the UK government with aplomb.

So far, so impeccably qualified. The sole stumbling block is Tuchel’s nationality. A powerful school of thought holds sway that appointing a German successor to Southgate would be a retrograde step, abandoning the core of all-English acumen that he has established alongside Steve Holland.

The FA has filled this role from abroad just twice before, with Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. Turning to Tuchel, citizen of the land that has become England’s most implacable nemesis in the game, would be doubly provocative, especially with the 2024 European Championship in Germany.

​The most potent objection to Tuchel’s credentials, though, is the evidence that nations seldom unlock glory at major tournaments under foreign-born managers. All 21 World Cup-winning managers have been natives of their countries. So, too, have 15 of the 16 who prevailed at the Euros. The only exception was Otto Rehhagel, the German who achieved the unlikeliest triumph with Greece at Euro 2004.

Still, the signs were that Greece did not respond any less passionately to Rehhagel’s instructions because he traced his origins overseas. The team’s freak triumph strengthened the FA’s conviction that it was on the right path with Eriksson. But it feels today as if such thinking belongs to a different age. The miserable austerity of the Capello era brought a volte face, a renewed embrace of the idea that if tournament success was to mean anything, it should be exclusively home-grown.

It is understood that the FA has not discounted seeking a replacement for Southgate from abroad. But the “one nation under Gareth” spirit, encapsulated by the ecstatic love-in he received en route to last year’s Euros final, percolates too deeply to be ignored. What would be the purpose, after a tournament sequence of semi-final, final, quarter-final – light years ahead of anything that Eriksson or Capello accomplished – of abandoning the philosophy for which he stood?

France would not countenance looking elsewhere, having had an unbroken streak of French head coaches since 1975. Nor would Italy, while fellow four-time champions Germany are of a similar mind. Spain have not deviated from choosing one of their own since a short-lived dalliance with Argentina’s Helenio Herrera 60 years ago. Why, then, would England buck the trend for a third time, if only out of desperation?

Both the two non-English favourites for Southgate’s position would pose problems. Tuchel can be prone to a level of control-freakery that prompted Todd Boehly to sack him at Chelsea. And as for the other, Mauricio Pochettino? A first non-European manager for England, and an Argentinian to boot?

Yes, Tuchel might be capable of taking England across the Rubicon by winning a major final. Among his many assets is that there would be, unlike under Capello, no language barrier.

But the feat would smack of compromise, an Anglo-German affair, an admission that all England’s much-vaunted belief in “DNA” had been for nought.

Foreign coaches can achieve a high degree of acceptance in the countries that persuade them into marriages of convenience. Just look at the affection in which Carlos Queiroz is held in Iran.

But with England, the sensitivities are more complex. A certain level of patriotic allegiance is expected. With Capello, though, it all came across as a grimly mercenary enterprise.

Tuchel is nobody’s idea of a Capello clone. Urbane, multi-lingual and relentlessly encouraging to players who want to learn, he boasts an array of qualities that could take England forward. But the solution to the post-Southgate conundrum should come from within.

The issue is who would be biddable. Eddie Howe would require much persuading to turn his back on the Saudi-bankrolled renaissance at Newcastle, while Graham Potter is locked into a five-year Chelsea project.

Holland is the clearest internal candidate, having observed Southgate at close quarters, but he might lack the requisite stardust.

Against this backdrop, the temptations for the FA to dip into the global market again are seductive.

But they should, even with Tuchel and Pochettino available, be resisted.