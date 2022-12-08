The team of the World Cup so far: PSG stars Mbappe and Messi lead the way while Bellingham stars in midfield

France's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring the third goal for his side during the World Cup round of 16 win over Poland

Ahead of the quarter-finals kicking off, here is our best XI of the World Cup so far.

Goalkeeper

Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Although Poland exited last Sunday to champions France, Szczesny stood out in the opening four games as Poland reached their first last 16 stage since 1986. The Juventus goalkeeper kept clean sheets in the opening two games, before brilliantly denying a Lionel Messi’s penalty.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

The 24-year-old has shone at the finals and hit a winning panenka penalty against Spain which sent Morocco to their first ever World Cup quarter-finals. The PSG defender is valued at €65 million, and supplied a wonderful assist for Youssef En-Nesyri’s winner against Canada.

Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

The RB Leipzig centre back has played every minute for Croatia so far. Barcelona have now joined Chelsea in the race to sign the 20-year-old, who is a commanding and calm presence in Croatia’s back line.

Thiago Silva (Brazil)

At 38, this is Silva’s last chance to lift the one trophy missing from his extensive collection. A fan favourite at Chelsea, he helped Brazil to back-to-back clean sheets as they booked a last 16 spot, before impressing again as the five-time winners brushed South Korea aside with ease.

Theo Hernandez (France)

The AC Milan left-back contributed two assists as the reigning champions won their opening two group games, and shone again as Les Bleus overcame Poland to set up a quarter-final date with England on Saturday. The 25-year-old can also play wing-back, and is a dynamic threat on the wing.

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (England)

If you're going to score your first international goal, make sure to do it at a World Cup. The €100 million wonderkid has dazzled in Qatar, netting in the opener against Iran before supplying a world-class assist in the last 16 win over Senegal. Roy Keane has lauded Bellingham, and with intelligence far beyond his 19 years, it’s no surprise Gareth Southgate has started him in every match.

Adrien Rabiot (France)

After refusing to be included on the standby list for the 2018 World Cup, the Juventus midfielder has since worked his way back into Didier Deschamps squad to become a key part of their engine room, particularly in the absence of the injured Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante. He opened the finals with a goal and assist against Australia and many Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

While most of the focus has been on Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes has remained calm and composed throughout the finals, with two assists in the opener before he bagged a brace against Uruguay. The Manchester United playmaker’s form will be key if Portugal are to reach a first semi-final since 2006.

Forwards

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Mbappe is currently top scorer with five and has picked up three Man of the Match awards in three starts, what more can you say? The PSG star hit a wonderful brace against Denmark before netting another two in their last 16 win over Poland. England await in the quarter-final, and if the 23-year-old gets the better of Kyle Walker, there will be no stopping the best player on the planet at the moment.

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

In what’s likely to be his final shot at World Cup glory, Messi has shone at the finals with three goals and an assist as Argentina look to put their 2014 final heartbreak behind them. The 35-year-old hit a sublime goal against Saudi Arabia, and also netted in the win over Mexico. Messi opened the scoring against Australia as his side booked a quarter-final date with the Dutch. The expectation back home is huge, and most neutrals would love to see Messi triumph in Qatar.

Vinicius Jr (Brazil)

The Real Madrid winger has outshone Neymar so far in the Middle East. The 22-year-old is valued at €120 million, and his form will be crucial as favourites Brazil look to end their 20-year wait for a World Cup. He provided the assist for Richarlison’s wonder goal against Serbia, and followed that up with a goal and assist in the last 16 win over South Korea.