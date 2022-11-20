| 7.2°C Dublin

The Qatar World Cup is a mess – only Lionel Messi reigning victorious can save it

John Aldridge

Let’s just hope the football makes up for the chaos this tournament has created

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training before the start of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Expand

The World Cup gets underway today – and, to be honest, I’m not that interested in it.

It’s criminal on so many levels that the greatest tournament in football has been diluted to the point where a lot of us are not too bothered about watching it.

